October 30, 2021

This diet can really help our brain and protect it from premature aging

The brain is the true control center of our body. A truly unusual device, the full potential of which is not yet known, is at the center of the research of dozens of scientists. Besides the various differences and conclusions they reach, there is a fact on which the scientific community agrees. That is, can “nourish” the brain e Help with some foods. Foods that can also be helpful in keeping them from certain degenerative diseases. And this diet can really help our brain and protect it from premature aging. Before we see what it is, a mandatory premise. We will be talking about natural products, not medical treatments or treatments. Proper nutrition is just one of the aspects that must be taken care of to keep the mind healthy and in full swing.

The diet, which we are going to talk about and whose benefits have been demonstrated in some experimental situations, is the Mind Diet. A diet that lies midway between our Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet, and is designed to help those with stress management issues.

The Mind Diet has an interesting peculiarity. He identifies 10 foods that can be potential allies of brain cells and identifies 5 that should be avoided. All with the recommended daily and weekly doses. Before discovering what it is, let’s talk about the scientific results provided by the application of this diet. Research data shows that following this diet It can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. It is clear that it is not possible to speak of absolute certainty and that the research was conducted in controlled laboratory contexts. The diet is more difficult to implement in everyday life, but the results bode well for the future of research.

Mind Diet Food

The benefits of the MIND diet are due to the chemical composition of the recommended foods. The folic acid, flavonoids and vitamin E present in these foods can help the brain against aging and the oxidative action of free radicals.

Let’s see what they are:

  • green leafy vegetables
  • other non-starchy vegetables;
  • blueberry;
  • Nights;
  • Extra virgin olive oil;
  • all grains;
  • Fish;
  • legumes;
  • Poultry;
  • Red wine (no more than one glass per day).

Foods to avoid

Among the foods that you should avoid, or at least eat carefully because they are rich in saturated or trans fats, there are:

  • Butter and ghee
  • Cheese.
  • red meat;
  • fried foods;
  • Sweets and the like.

We conclude with another important tip. Even for the MIND diet, we should completely avoid doing it yourself. We even risk serious health problems. Instead, we ask for the advice of your physician or a specialist dietitian. They will tell us if we can try this diet and show potential side effects.

Not only eggs and fish, but these three foods also contain the vitamin that protects the brain

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and is in no way a substitute for medical advice and/or the opinion of a specialist. Moreover, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or prescribing treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to seek an opinion Always doctor or specialist and read the warnings provided. Who is the”)

