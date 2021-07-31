And…stay among the stars, is back on four August evenings with the group Astrofili

On the evenings of the following August, at the Astrovili Observatory of the Astrovilli Group in Piacenza, located in Lazarello (Alta Val Tidon), the usual event will take place “And… stay among the starsIt stopped last year due to the health emergency.

This event aims to bring people closer to the beauty of the starry sky, while respecting the anti-Covid 19 rules. Participation is open to all with Reservation Mandatory, only possible By contacting Secretary Franca Inzani (Tel. 339 3650125). Emails will not be accepted . It will be allowed to enter the observatory area starting at 9:00 pm, with measurement of body temperature with the obligation to provide the vaccinated green passage, while astronomical observations will begin after 9:30 pm. All activities will take place outdoors but will still use a file mask The participants will have to sit on the appropriate Seats Prepared for the occasion at a permissible distance.

Since direct observation with a telescope cannot be done because it is impossible to ensure the correct disinfection of the lenses after each observation, the sighting of astronomical objects framed by the telescope in the dome will be done through Big Screen mounted outside. During every evening there will be a moment dedicated to learning about different things constellations Visible at the moment in the sky, with the help of an expert astronomer equipped with a laser pointing device. Thanks to the presence of the large screen, it will also be possible to view and comment on a news report Photo An astronomical object previously captured and processed by astrophotographers of the Piacenza Astrovigli Group.

Participants are advised to wear appropriate clothing for the height of the venue (about 800 m). One free one would be appreciated an offer At the entrance is designated for the maintenance of the area used as an astronomical observatory.

evening program:

– Friday August 6 : Live observation on a maxi screen of some “deep sky” objects (particularly globular clusters of stars and planetary nebulae), Jupiter and Saturn. Visual identification of the major summer constellations thanks to the help of an expert amateur astronomer equipped with lasers. Maxi-screen projection of deep-sky star photography, previously captured and processed by our astrophotographers.

– Friday August 13 : Live big-screen observation of the Moon near sunset, of Jupiter, Saturn and some “deep sky” objects (particularly globular star clusters and planetary nebulae). Visual identification of the major summer constellations thanks to the help of an expert amateur astronomer equipped with lasers. Maxi-screen projection of deep-sky star photography, previously captured and processed by our astrophotographers.

– Friday 20 August : Live observation on a large screen of the Moon, Jupiter and Saturn. Visual identification of the major summer constellations thanks to the help of an expert amateur astronomer equipped with lasers. Maxi-screen projection of deep-sky star photography, previously captured and processed by our astrophotographers.

– Friday 27 August : direct observation of Jupiter and Saturn on a large screen. Visual identification of the major summer constellations thanks to the help of an expert amateur astronomer equipped with lasers. Maxi-screen projection of deep-sky star photography, previously captured and processed by our astrophotographers.

In case of bad weather, consult the site www.astrofilipc.it Under “Activities”, for possible notification of the evening’s cancellation.

Danilo Caldini – (Astrofile Group of Piacenza – APS)