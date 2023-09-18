Djokovic is the record-breaking cannibal. These are the people that Federer protects

According to the statistics website, which has compiled 1,938 different records, the numbers currently held by Roger Federer are 319, those held by Novak Djokovic are 209, and those held by Rafael Nadal are 208. Many of the records that were once owned by the Swiss, today belong to the Serbian, who Not only has he surpassed Nadal, he is directly aiming to match the records still held by Federer.

After changing hands are the number of Grand Slam quarterfinals reached (58 Federer, 57 Djokovic), the number of Grand Slam matches won (369 Federer, 361 Djokovic), and the number of Grand Slam matches played (429 Federer, 409 Djokovic), number of Grand Slam matches played (429 Federer, 409 Djokovic), number of ATP Finals appearances (17 Federer, 15 Djokovic), number of tournaments won on hard courts (71 Federer , 69 Djokovic), weeks in the top 3 (750 Federer, 706 Djokovic), seasons closed in the top 3 (15 Federer, 14 Djokovic) and others.

But there are some things that Djokovic, given his age, will not be able to take away from King Roger. Djokovic will never beat – The 23rd consecutive Grand Slam semi-final that Federer reached between 2004 Wimbledon and the 2010 Australian Open.. The Serbian has the second best run with 13 straight semi-final appearances from 2010 to 2013.

It is very difficult, despite the current open line for 2023, for Nole to arrive – Federer’s Grand Slam finals from 2005 Wimbledon to 2007 US Open. Nole is ranked 4th and in the past has never been better than 6 (2015-2016), still far from the second overall performance that is also Federer’s 8 between 2008 and 2010. And finally also the highest number of consecutive Grand Slam finals by Federer: 36 between 2004 and 2013. Nole has the second-best streak with 28 between 2009 and 2016.

Another unapproachable record is that Of the consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals that Federer played and won between 2003 and 2010. There are 25 matchesFrom Wimbledon 2003 to Roland Garros 2010, when the Swiss lost to Soderling. Second in this ranking is Lendl, and Nole is third with 14 between 2010 and 2013.

Nole would never be able to win five straight titles at Wimbledon, not even five straight US Open titles or even win 40 straight matches at Flushing Meadows.

Federer seems out of reach even in this series Of the 24 matches won in a row versus the top 10 achieved between 2003 and 2005 (Noll has the second series with 17 from 2015-2016), on a 56-game winning streak on hard courts and in a 65-game winning streak on grass. It is impossible for Nole to surpass Federer in the number of tournaments he has won on grass (19 to 8).

However, Federer’s most extraordinary record remains his 237 consecutive weeks as world number one. Noll, in this ranking, has the fourth-best performance behind Connors and Lendl.