The United States accuses seven Chinese of launching cyber attacks

New Zealand: Chinese-backed hackers breach Parliament

The New Zealand government said a Chinese state-backed group breached its parliamentary system in a cyberattack in 2021. New Zealand's cybersecurity agency linked a “Chinese state-sponsored” group to malicious cyber activity against parliamentary entities,” Security and Intelligence Minister Judith Collins said in a statement. He added that The attack was contained.

China to Britain and New Zealand: “invented charges”

For its part, China expressed its “strong opposition” to the British accusations regarding “so-called electronic attacks,” considering them to be “completely fabricated and malicious fabrications.” In a statement issued overnight, the Chinese embassy in London urged “UK stakeholders to stop spreading false information and stop their self-organized anti-China political charade.” The same message was sent to New Zealand: the embassy in Wellington delivered a note in which Beijing explicitly rejected such groundless and irresponsible accusations.



