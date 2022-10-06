The true story of the golden teeth found in a torture chamber in Ukraine (stolen from a dentist)

in torture chamber From the Russian occupiers Pesky Radkowskiin the area KharkivA plastic tray filled with golden teeth has been liberated by Ukrainian forces. At first, it was assumed that they were kidnapped from prisoners who were locked up there. Several objects were found, such as electrical wires, laces and a newspaper with a record of the interrogation of a Ukrainian prisoner. The news was reported by the newspaper Buildwhich he later referred to as Dentist A local student of the property. “Looks like the teeth were stolen from my office, The Russians stole my house. “These are the teeth of the people I’ve treated all these years,” said dentist Sergey.

Sergey’s story

build \ teeth fromro Found in Pesky-Radkovski, Kharkiv, October 2022

“Residents tell me that the Russians scare us people,” he said, adding that he would be the only dentist there. Institutions and local newspapers talked about the teeth that Ukrainians took as proof to torture Because it was actually used to intimidate citizens.

Because the Russians stole the teeth

According to Sergei, the Russians had their teeth stolen because of it They thought they were real goldwhen in fact it would be stainless steel, and why would they want it Intimidation of Ukrainian prisoners. Therefore, he denied the hypothesis that the teeth came from the dead or the tormented: “It is from people whom I have treated over the years. I got those teeth out because they were bad. In 30 years, I’ve removed tens of thousands of teeth, and that’s just a small part. Sometimes I throw out five to eight teeth a day, and this has been my business for 33 years.” However, in terms of their relationship both Build who – which Obozrevatel Whoever follows the story, there is no doubt that brutal torture was practiced in the village in question, as well as in other places occupied by the Russians, and that was when the army of put it in Pesky-Radkovski entered and chased people from their homes. Then they set up a torture room in one of them where people were intimidated and ill-treated.

