August 25, 2023

The trailer was shown for The Thaumaturge, an unusual RPG set in an alternate history.

Gerald Bax August 25, 2023 1 min read

Fool’s Theory and publisher 11 Bit Studios have released a trailer for the story of The Thaumaturge, an ambitious isometric RPG set in an extraordinary setting.

Here’s what we know

The trailer introduces the story, in which the protagonist’s sister – Ligia – writes him a letter asking him to return to his native Warsaw to say goodbye to his dying father.

Against the backdrop of family tragedy, events unfold in the alternative Warsaw of 1905.

The game looks unusual and, without exaggeration, promising. Players will have to fight with forces from another world, as the protagonist has magical abilities and is a miracle worker.

When can we expect it

Directed bythaumaturg It is scheduled to be released at the end of 2023, and it appears that the game will only be available on PC, while the consoles are yet to be decided.

ideas:

  • The Thaumaturge is not only a noteworthy game, but also a kind of test case for Fool’s Theory studio, whose game designers are also currently working on remaking the first chapter of The Witcher.

Source: 11-Bit Studios

