Valve has yet to find a game that doesn’t turn us on – Nerd4.life

steam surface can rotate All games, even the one released in 2021. To say it’s Valve itself, with the voice of developer Pierre-Loup Griffais, in an interview with IGN.com, in which he talked about the technical aspects of the console and its capabilities.

valve: “For us, the real test were the games that came out last year. It didn’t work well with older prototypes and other builds we tried. This is the first time we have reached the level of performance required to run the latest generation games smoothly.“

In the words of Pierre-Loup Griffais, the entire Steam library can be played on the Steam Deck: “We haven’t found anything that this device can’t turn on yet.“

According to the developer, the current trend in the PC world that favors Steam Deck is helping Steam Deck liquidity in detail. This forces developers to make games more scalable and adaptable to Steam Deck features.

Valve then reiterated that Steam Deck is one of the first devices to use LPDDR5 RAM, a type of memory that could become a standard in the coming years.

Steam Deck is a hybrid console/computer designed to allow PC gamers to take their library with them and play wherever they want.