July 10, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Taliban have entered Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan, and say they have captured a large part of the country

The Taliban have entered Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan, and say they have captured a large part of the country

Samson Paul July 10, 2021 2 min read

The forces of the Taliban, an Afghan Islamic extremist group, announced Friday, I entered Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan after the capital, Kabul, and one of the most famous because it was one of the main operations centers for the invasion of Afghanistan by the United States and its allies in 2001. The Taliban’s ‘large operation to regain Afghanistan’ after the administration of US President Joe Biden announced in April April Complete withdrawal of forces by September 11 of this year. Withdrawal is already in full swing, many of the most important rules They have already been evacuated All American soldiers may have left the country by August.

– Read also: Taliban take back Afghanistan

Without the support of American soldiers and other Western countries, the weak and poorly organized Afghan army has often been overwhelmed by Taliban forces in recent months. In various cases, the Taliban managed to occupy entire districts without firing a single shot, but by exploiting the frustrated escape of Afghan soldiers.

– Read also: Joe Biden’s reasons to leave Afghanistan

The Taliban aims to restore the entire country they ruled until the US invasion in 2001. Some of the extremist group’s spokesmen on Friday announced That they will now control 85% of the territory of Afghanistan, even if at the present time it is not possible to confirm this information, also because of the confused situation that still exists in many regions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Variant Delta Europe worries: All countries are ready for new travel restrictions

July 10, 2021 Samson Paul
4 min read

The most powerful passports in the world in 2021

July 9, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Covid: Total lockdown returns to Sydney – last hour

July 9, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

4 min read

How to Avoid Fraud on Online Reservations Reggionline – Telereggio – Latest News Reggionline |

July 10, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – Netflix TV Series Review

July 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

The space exhibition “Space Adventure” kicks off today at Fiumefreddo Bruzio

July 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Euro 2020, for English television, the victory has already been written. Live countdown: “The Cup is close to home”

July 10, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt