The Taliban have entered Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan, and say they have captured a large part of the country

The forces of the Taliban, an Afghan Islamic extremist group, announced Friday, I entered Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan after the capital, Kabul, and one of the most famous because it was one of the main operations centers for the invasion of Afghanistan by the United States and its allies in 2001. The Taliban’s ‘large operation to regain Afghanistan’ after the administration of US President Joe Biden announced in April April Complete withdrawal of forces by September 11 of this year. Withdrawal is already in full swing, many of the most important rules They have already been evacuated All American soldiers may have left the country by August.

Without the support of American soldiers and other Western countries, the weak and poorly organized Afghan army has often been overwhelmed by Taliban forces in recent months. In various cases, the Taliban managed to occupy entire districts without firing a single shot, but by exploiting the frustrated escape of Afghan soldiers.

The Taliban aims to restore the entire country they ruled until the US invasion in 2001. Some of the extremist group’s spokesmen on Friday announced That they will now control 85% of the territory of Afghanistan, even if at the present time it is not possible to confirm this information, also because of the confused situation that still exists in many regions.