Variant Delta Europe worries: All countries are ready for new travel restrictions

Rome, July 9, 2021 – No delta variable Works in Europe, given the summer and Tourism boom-Alerts for all countries. Starting in Italy, where Gianni Reda, Director-General of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, expected new control measures on travel between European countries to be studied: “I know you are considering taking stricter measures For travelers coming from Spain and Portugal. But at the moment this decision has not been taken.” He added, “It is not easy to carry out checks on arrivals from European countries. There may be carriers that do not apply strict measures. In this case, it is a good idea for ENAC to refer to the carriers themselves.”

at Great Britain Cases of the delta variant rose in the past 24 hours to 35,707, marking a new high since January, in France 50% of infections are attributed to the delta region and countries that are increasing Traveling to Spain is not recommended at risk of covid. There is, too Germany Put it on the list, including Mallorca and the Canary Islands, which are traditional destinations for German tourists. at Holland Today, new restrictive measures were announced including Closes at midnight Restaurants and discos. While from Wednesday 14 July a Malta Only people who own it can enter Completed a course of vaccination For at least 14 days: A decision made today by the Maltese Ministry of Health after 5 consecutive days of exponential growth in infections, in 90% of foreign youth.

In Spain, where The transmission of the Covid virus among young people has doubled In one week (today it reached an incidence of 1,047 in the 20-29-year-old group and 891 in the 12-19-year-old group per 100,000 population) Canary Islands and the Valencian Community They asked permission to issue a decree Night curfew To counter the increase in infections with the Covid-19 virus, which threatens to destroy the tourist season in the country. The Canary Islands have sought the approval of the High Court of Justice to restore the curfew In Tenerife between midnight and 6 am. On this island, even the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited from 8 pm, and public transport capacity has been reduced to 33% and in shopping centers to 25%. The carrots beat record in case From the whole pandemic this Thursday.

Fear is repeating the same situationlast summer When the easing of tensions followed a surge in cases with a second wave in the fall. for this reason calls for vaccinations Which, even if it does not stop the infection, certainly affects the sharp reduction in hospitalization. While they are in all European governments New restrictions are under consideration – especially when traveling – to try to stop infection

Holland

An increase in injuries in the Netherlands due to the delta variable. So much so that Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced A series of new restrictive measures Including closing all discos and restaurants at midnight. infections Increased sevenfold in one week Rutte said 7,000 new cases were identified on Friday, forcing the government to back off on easing restrictions. “There is a dark cloud in front of the sun. Right now – he added – I Infection rates are exploding, mainly due to the highly contagious delta variant. If we do nothing, it will only increase. It is clear that the rapid spread of the virus must be nipped in the bud.”

France

Before President Emmanuel Macron’s address to the nation on Monday, Health Minister Olivier Ferrand launchedWarning For the rapid progression of the delta variant, which will be over the weekend dominant, dominant nationally. A new health defense council convened in advance of Monday can decree onCompulsory vaccination For certain occupational groups or groups of the population at particular risk, as well as a potential class Health Permit Extension. Meanwhile, the French government do not recommend Its citizens to go In Spain or Portugal for holidays Summer due to the epidemiological situation has already deteriorated.

Germany

Anyone who returns to Germany after a trip to spain – announce vulnerable area Covid-19 – You will have to provide a negative swab or certificate for full vaccination to avoid having to go into quarantine. Stricter rules for those who return from Cipro, also from this Sunday it is indicated as an area with a high prevalence of infection: in this case, a quarantine of five to ten days will remain mandatory.

Greece

From July 5, adults intending to travel to the Greek islands must submit a covid vaccination certificate A quick negative swab/antigen test result, or you recently recovered. Young people between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to travel for any test, including those you take at home, while children under 12 are not required to take a test. This procedure does not affect the islands of Yuba, Lefkada and Salamis. The government is also considering setting controls for movement between mainland Greece regions.

Malta

The Government of Malta announced closing its borders For unvaccinated travelers, in order to stop further infection. The ruling will come into force from July 14, when each traveler is required to present a Maltese, British or EU vaccination certificate. and the The first country in the European Union to adopt this restrictive measure.

Portugal

As of July 10 entered into force Tighter restrictions on tourists Entering Portugal: Whether they are foreigners or Portuguese returning from abroad, to stay in the hotel, they must provide a negative test, vaccination certificate or proof of recent recovery. The same ruling also applies to other types of accommodations, such as Airbnb. Over the weekend, at 60 high-risk sites for Covid, including Lisbon and PortoAt the entrance to restaurants, you will be asked for a vaccination or recovery certificate in order to eat the meal inside. From Friday 2 July, curfews are back – in Lisbon and Porto – with a curfew between 11pm and 5am. Restrictions on opening hours for bars and restaurants, which have already affected Lisbon, have been extended at 10:30 pm during the week and at 3.30 pm on the weekend to 16 other municipalities.

Spain

Spain asks Exam Covid negative or evidence of it occurring vaccination For British tourists heading to the Balearic Islands (Menorca, Ibiza, Formentera). The national health situation is rising deteriorate rapidlyThat is why France advises its citizens not to choose Spain as a summer destination. Germany returns to announce all of Spain vulnerable area Covid, including Mallorca and the Canary Islands. Among the regions most at risk, in addition to the Balearic Islands, there is also Catalonia, starting from Barcelona.