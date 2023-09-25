The summit of mayors of European cities, from Paris to Amsterdam, is scheduled to be held in Florence

Florence, September 25, 2023 – Summit in Florence From the mayors of some of the most important European cities, from Paris to Barcelona, Amsterdam, Rome And BudapestTo talk about “European cities and global challenges.” Appointment based on the proposal of the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo Mayor of Florence Dario NardellaAnd it is scheduled September 29 and 30 In the Medici Riccardi Palace. At the heart of the discussion, the note explains, are critical issues such as the future of urban communities and their impact on the world we live in, ranging from topics such as the environment and climate change, education and training, employment, economics and politics. rights. The program also includes the participation of mayors Ekrem Imamoglu (Istanbul), Jaume Colboni (Barcelona), Femke Halsema (Amsterdam), Gergely Karacsony (Budapest), Roberto Gualtieri (Rome), Gaetano Manfredi (Napoli), Matteo Lepore (Bologna). – Erion Biljaj (Tirana), Tomislav Tomasevic (Zagreb), Dagur P. Eggertsson (Rejkjavik), Michael Delafosse. The participation of the Mayor of Kyiv is awaiting confirmation Vitali Klitschko. The Mayors’ Welcome Meeting will be held on the evening of September 29. On the morning of September 30, from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., three round tables will be held, starting with a welcome speech from Nardella and opening speeches from Hidalgo and Imamoglu. The three thematic sessions will be: “European Democratic Cities Confronting Populism and Sovereignty”; “Welfare state and social policies”; Ecological and energy transition”. This will be followed by a dialogue on “Culture for the growth of European cities”, with the director of the City Theater – Paris, Emmanuel Demarcy Motta and the director of the Teatro della Toscana.