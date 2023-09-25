September 26, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The summit of mayors of European cities, from Paris to Amsterdam, is scheduled to be held in Florence

The summit of mayors of European cities, from Paris to Amsterdam, is scheduled to be held in Florence

Samson Paul September 26, 2023 2 min read

Florence, September 25, 2023 – Summit in Florence From the mayors of some of the most important European cities, from Paris to Barcelona, Amsterdam, Rome And BudapestTo talk about “European cities and global challenges.” Appointment based on the proposal of the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo Mayor of Florence Dario NardellaAnd it is scheduled September 29 and 30 In the Medici Riccardi Palace. At the heart of the discussion, the note explains, are critical issues such as the future of urban communities and their impact on the world we live in, ranging from topics such as the environment and climate change, education and training, employment, economics and politics. rights. The program also includes the participation of mayors Ekrem Imamoglu (Istanbul), Jaume Colboni (Barcelona), Femke Halsema (Amsterdam), Gergely Karacsony (Budapest), Roberto Gualtieri (Rome), Gaetano Manfredi (Napoli), Matteo Lepore (Bologna). – Erion Biljaj (Tirana), Tomislav Tomasevic (Zagreb), Dagur P. Eggertsson (Rejkjavik), Michael Delafosse. The participation of the Mayor of Kyiv is awaiting confirmation Vitali Klitschko. The Mayors’ Welcome Meeting will be held on the evening of September 29. On the morning of September 30, from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., three round tables will be held, starting with a welcome speech from Nardella and opening speeches from Hidalgo and Imamoglu. The three thematic sessions will be: “European Democratic Cities Confronting Populism and Sovereignty”; “Welfare state and social policies”; Ecological and energy transition”. This will be followed by a dialogue on “Culture for the growth of European cities”, with the director of the City Theater – Paris, Emmanuel Demarcy Motta and the director of the Teatro della Toscana.

See also  "Ukraine, your song won our hearts"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Save on your October bill by avoiding these refrigerator mistakes that cost you a fortune

September 25, 2023 Samson Paul
3 min read

Heartbroken bulldog

September 25, 2023 Samson Paul
3 min read

A senator suffers from depression and the Council “relaxes” the dress code – Al-Watan newspaper

September 25, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

The summit of mayors of European cities, from Paris to Amsterdam, is scheduled to be held in Florence

September 26, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Lusignano’s golden tree found 100 years after theft – News

September 25, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Greta Rossetti’s reaction is annoyed

September 25, 2023 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

One in two women gives up free examination

September 25, 2023 Karen Hines