Save on your October bill by avoiding these refrigerator mistakes that cost you a fortune

What are the most common mistakes people make when using a refrigerator? Here are the tricks you can save on your October bill

Summer is now a distant memory, and autumn is about to come into its own. In the summer, for example, we had to deal with higher costs Fuel cost. In fact, many vacationers spent a fortune just so they could travel by car.

The cost of energy supplies has also risen and will continue to rise in the fall. If in summer consumption is mainly related to the use of air conditioners, then with cold weather we will switch to using the heating system. stars. And then you have to do it Try to save In every possible way.

One way to do this is to avoid them Using the refrigerator incorrectly. In fact, few know that household appliances, if used incorrectly, risk significantly increasing the bill. So here are the mistakes you should avoid to save money in October.

How to save on your bill by using your refrigerator well

The refrigerator is undoubtedly one of the most used appliances in the house, and it is constantly plugged into a power socket. But we often do not realize that we are making trivial mistakes, which increases our efforts which are then reflected in the bill. One above all is setting Leftovers are still warmImmediately in the refrigerator. It’s true that keeping it outside risks the immediate spread of bacteria, but putting it in the refrigerator right away means raising the temperature and forcing the device to work harder to cool it down.

Another common error that puts the device under excessive stress is a fault Fill it to the brim. Many foods do not allow the correct distribution of temperature, change it, and cause greater energy consumption. Likewise you have to be careful of that Don’t create too much ice. The ideal, with due attention, is defrosting Formed in the refrigerator and freezer.

We usually put everything in the refrigerator, but it’s helpful to know that there are foods that do that instead It must be stored otherwise. For example, bananawhich instantly stains and consumes volume, or Potatoes and tomatoes that If it is still too ripe, it is best to keep it out of the refrigerator. These are little tricks that will allow us to save money when the next bill arrives.