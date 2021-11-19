The study that promotes the electric car: saves a thousand euros a year

An electric car saves 1,000 euros a year for the same distance (10,000 km) compared to the same petrol model. This is what was claimed by a study conducted by the Norwegian company Otovo, which deals with the installation of PV systems for the residential sector. The analysis compared the average annual consumption of an electric vehicle (which is powered by solar energy produced by the roof of a house) with the corresponding version with a gasoline engine, in an attempt to check the effect on the combination of both options. In particular, Otovo looked at the costs per kilometer traveled, whether with electricity generated from the sun or gasoline, along with the prices for that fuel for each country in which it operates (Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Germany and Poland).

From the data collected, it is clear that charging an electric car in Italy with a photovoltaic system is 14 times cheaper than refueling with gasoline. This result is the best in the sample tested. It is followed by Spain, where solar energy costs 12 times less than fossil fuels, while in France and Germany the ratio in favor of electric cars drops to 11. An electric car is 9 times more expensive than gasoline, and on a par with Norway and Sweden, where recharging is 8 times cheaper than gasoline full.

According to the study, users of a solar electric vehicle incur a cost per kilometer of 0.0084 euros, while users of an electric vehicle with an internal combustion engine costs 0.1176 euros per kilometre. Moreover, thanks to the photovoltaic system, users of self-consumption of solar energy are not exposed to increases in electricity (as has happened in recent months), but can rely on supply at a fixed cost. These numbers translate into an annual cost of €1,176 for someone who travels with a petrol car and €84 for an electric car driver who recharges it at home using solar panels.

“This study – Fabio Stefanini, General Manager of Otovo Italia – emphasizes the role of autonomous energy consumption as a sustainable and environmentally profitable solution. The benefits are felt not only for domestic needs, but also for daily commuting. It becomes more tangible by connecting the photovoltaic system to an accumulator system capable of storing energy. So you can take it when you need it, and in the case of an electric car, it allows you to recharge it even on hours without light. We believe that environmental transformation is within everyone’s reach and we are constantly working towards this mission.”

Founded in Oslo in 2016, Otovo currently operates in Poland, Sweden, France and Spain. The company helps families use solar energy by installing solar panels on their rooftops, and managing the entire process, from planning to operation. According to Otovo, the investment managed to get an average annual return of 24%, providing a payback time of about 4 years.