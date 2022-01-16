The sports giant opened a new store in Sicily

it’s up Decathlon in Carini. A large supermarket chain of sports apparel and accessories has found a location a few kilometers from Palermo. The new store will open in Poseidon Shopping Center. Negotiations have been underway for some time to open a store in the capital.

Decathlon Carini, the new store in Poseidon

New Store Decathlon in Sicily Added to those already in Catania, milatsu (Mesina), San Cataldo (Caltanissetta), Melelli (Syracuse), Ragusa and Trapani. Trapani was the last opening. As we expected, there has been talk for some time about a fileOpening closest to Palermo. Although some areas have been identified in recent years, negotiations have not led to any results.

right Nowan agreement It was to be signed. This novelty is part of the company’s development plans for 2022 and will affect “a region where partnerships with clubs and sports federations have been established for some time now. The store will be 33 among collaborators e collaborators“.

Cristiano Ricciardi, Area Manager Italy DecathlonAnd he explained:Palermo Represents a very rich area from the point of view of opportunities for Playing sports: From aquatic activities to those more related to the outdoors, the natural context presents multiple scenarios. We are proud to add this new meeting point for athletes and women to the six stores already open on the island.”

Decathlon in CariniAccording to the information currently released, it will open in June. “It is a great success for us – says Carini Mayor Giovanni Monteglione – we have done everything we can Our support for the initiativeThe opening definitely represents a A positive sign for the territory, with the addition of a business that brings in new jobs.

Sports fans will surely be happy to hear the newsArrival of the new point Branded Decathlon for sale in Sicily. The brand’s business began with a store near Lille, France, in 1976 and expanded to Germany in 1986, in Italy in 1993 and in the United Kingdom in 1999. Pictures: Fernando Muetal – license.

Related Articles