The South is therefore a candidate for the logistics, energy and production center for the entire Mediterranean region

Italy is not only geographically in the middle of the Mediterranean. Italy is a candidate, in its south, to become a real logistics, energy and production center for the entire Mediterranean region. It is a far-sighted strategic option highly desired by the Draghi government with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan 2021-2026, which is confirmed every day by the construction sites being opened, by planned actions and economic policy measures taken.

The most important of these measures is the creation and “valuation” of the eight special economic zones in southern Italy, ports and industrial zones, where we aim to attract new business and investment thanks to a new model that is free of bureaucracy and low taxes. As well as huge investments in infrastructure in ports, high-speed networks and the road system.

In our ZES, we have introduced a single licensing system for investors, the responsibility of which rests solely with the government commissioner. The latter will have to respond to the requests of those who wish to invest in these areas within categorical terms, after which the rule of silence / approval will be activated. In short, those who wish to invest in our Zes will have “one phone number to contact” and will receive a prompt reply.

Regarding financial comfort, in the Zes regions, we have doubled the tax credit for investments in capital goods, which will range from 50 to 100 million euros per individual investment, with the possibility of including supported investments also those related to active properties existing or to be built in the region. In addition, we have halved income tax for companies embarking on a new economic initiative, which ensures that they remain in the region for at least ten years and that employment levels are maintained.

The eight new special economic zones will not be isolated but rather hubs of a highly efficient system of railways, ports, airports and roads. With NRP funds and other national and European resources, we aim in the coming years to build true multimodal hubs, so that the trade routes passing through Suez and Gibraltar from the Far East and the Atlantic Ocean can find a gateway to Europe and a privileged link with the regions with the highest rate of development in North Africa.