The solar probe approaches Venus and records an amazing video »Science News

NASA and the European Space Agency have taken an approach to harness the planet’s gravitational impulses and regulate its path toward the sun.

The Solar Orbiter space probe of NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) passed by on Monday 7,995 km from the surface of Venus. The purpose of the maneuver was to exploit the planet’s gravity to accelerate the spacecraft and regulate its course toward Sole. The device’s camera recorded the approach. In the images, the night part of Venus can be seen in the form of a dark semicircle surrounded by a part of the planet illuminated by sunlight, which appears as a half-moon. “We could have analyzed some features on the night side of the planet, but the brightness disturbed our attempt”, quotes a statement from NASA to astrophysicist Philip Hess.

Launched in February 2019, solar orbit, weighs less than two tons and has a maximum size of 3 meters, not counting solar panels. Its ten science instruments on board attempt to provide an answer to how it was born and how it speeds up solar wind And what is the origin of the magnetic field that determines the cycles of solar activity that are felt on our planet, as well as other scientific questions. Last June, she survived her first close encounter with the Sun by passing a 77 million km from its surface, Half the distance between the star and our planet. Meanwhile, this Tuesday, another space probe, the European-Japanese BepiColombo, only 552 kilometers from Veneer. Like the Solar Orbiter, it used the second planet in the solar system as a “starting pointTo achieve the goal of its mission, Mercury, which he flew on for the first time in early October. The European Space Agency (ESA) has released a photograph of the approach it has taken 1,573 kilometers from the planet. BepiColombo is expected to reach Mercury at the end of 2025, and after a year the two orbits with which it is carried on board will begin to collect data on the planet, which according to agency specialists, “It contains important clues about the formation and evolution of the entire solar system. “