Dance, Simone de Pasquale criticizes Raimundo Todaro

Simone de Pasquale Cash Raimundo Todaro After farewell to the dancer A Dancing with the stars. The adventure ended with Elisa Eswardi On the track of the show, between injuries and tears, Raimundo announced that he would not be present at the next edition of the show. One option was reached through an Instagram post that was also commented on by Milly Carlucci, the show’s host.

In fact, Mielle did not hide the disappointment of Todaro’s farewell to a general question and answer that left a bad taste in the lovers’ mouth. Dancing with the stars. Other historical heroes on the show have also expressed themselves on the matter, including Simone de PasqualeA dancer and classmate of Raimundo.

“I learned the news from social media and immediately sent him a message – Weekly Nuovo told me – but he answered me in a very vague way. I also know that Mielle told him she was sorry, but I prefer not to go into details, only the two of them know what the truth is.”

The 43-year-old artist will be returning in the upcoming release of Dancing with the stars And most likely you can also participate in disguised singer. swipe Simon Todaro’s behavior towards Millie. According to him, in fact, the dancer, who has been on the show since 2005, was able to communicate his decision to Carlucci face to face. “I know Raimondo and his armor—and he was captured—so if you wanted to do it, that’s right. But I didn’t find the discussion between him and Mielle nice. If I were in her place, instead of calling her, I’d meet her in person to tell her.”

In the meantime, Raimondo’s TV future remains a mystery, between revelation and denial, with some negotiations still in progress. According to some rumors, the dancer will soon land in Amici. In fact, Maria de Filippi would have chosen him as the new dance teacher instead Lorella Kocarini That will remain in the cast, but will move to the singing sector. They stayed in the most famous school in Italy, Veronica Piparini and Rudy Zerbi, while it was not possible to confirm the presence of two much-loved faces in the latest version: Anna Pettinelli e arisa.