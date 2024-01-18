The remains of a man on the moon photographed from India: see the real photos

The Indian Chandrayaan 2 probe sent us two high-resolution images of the lunar surface, relating to the landing sites of Apollo 11 and 12 on the moon.

The Indian Chandrayaan 2 probe in lunar orbit sent us these two pictures of the landing sites of Apollo 11 and 12 on the Moon. They are higher-resolution images than those from NASA's LRO, and show stunning detail. The difference in the length of the shadows cast on the ground is due to different shooting times as well as the positions of the units. The Indian space agency ISRO is completely independent, so I eagerly await the “no experts” clarifications on these images. What power games will be played to convince ISRO to document a (false?) historical fact for NASA? Or rather, man landing on the moon! Below, here are the pictures.

Credit: ISRO – bfcspace, image processing Giuseppe Donatello

Why can't you see the stars?

NASA astronauts took all of their photos on film using a camera containing… Shutter speed is very fast. This means that the shutter remained open for sufficient fractions of a second To expose properly Pictures taken on the moon, but not enough to capture the faint starlight in the background. Have you ever taken a photo of the night sky using your smartphone or reflex camera? probably You won't see any starsbecause your camera settings are likely set to a short exposure time, allowing you to only receive a certain amount of light from the closest bright objects.