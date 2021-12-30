The Prime Minister, Tres del Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo in goals

Premier League table

Trace United and Ronaldo scores the goal

At 3′ a fantastic opportunity was spot on for Burnley with Wood. The guest attacker, who was left undisturbed, turned over with a header that failed to hit the goal. Three minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo missed a great goal ball. Number 7 of the Red Devils, face to face with Hennessy, shoots high without hitting the door. At 8′ McTominay led Manchester United forward with the first intent straight from the edge of the penalty area. At 27′ the hosts find the double thanks to a good initiative by Sancho who skips Tarkovsky and concludes. His shot was deflected by Mi and crept into the net. At 35′ another McTominay ride from the rim printed on the shaft. On the rebound, the first to arrive was Ronaldo, who scored 3-0 with an empty net. Three minutes later, Burnley tried to get back into the match thanks to a diagonal from Lennon that left no room for De Gea. In the 64th minute, McTominay’s hot foot from distance still forced Hennessey to work overtime. Then Manchester manages a double advantage and gets the three points.

Manchester United – Burnley 3-1: Match report and stats