"I'm not happy at Chelsea, I'm going back to Inter"

Mirabelle Hunt December 31, 2021 2 min read

“Physically I’m fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, where I worked a lot at Inter with coaches and a nutritionist, I’m physically fine. But I’m not happy with this situation, This is normal”. Every mother Romelu Lukaku They leave no doubt and fully describe what the Belgian striker faces at Chelsea. A period without goals, tactical problems, and the manager’s views twitch The experiment with the blues, poorly assimilated, started off well but then found some snags and the Belgian didn’t hide them: “I think the coach chose to play with another unit, I should just not give up and keep working and be professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up, explained in the interview given to Sky that will be broadcast on Friday, December 31, at 1.30 pm, at 5 pm and 7.30 pm on Sky Sport 24 and (special “Inter, sorry if I called your love”) also re-proposal on the first of the year 12.30 and 21 o’clock (also available upon request).

Lukaku: “I shouldn’t have gone so far like this”

“Everything has passed. I think everything is What happened wasn’t supposed to happen this way. How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, it bothers me because it’s not the right time now, but even when I left it wasn’t the right time. Now I guess it’s okay to talk because I’ve always said that I have Inter in my heart, I’ll be back playing there, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is the time to speak up and let people know what really happened without talking badly about people because I am not”Added Big Room.

Lukaku: “I’m going back to Inter”

“First I want to say Big apologies to the Inter fans Because I think the way I left it should have been different. I had to talk to you first, because the things you’ve done for me, my family, my mother, and my son, are things that remain for me in life. the I really hope from the bottom of my heart to be back on the internetNot at the end of my career, but still at a good level to win more.”He is done.

