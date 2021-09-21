“Civil” America flogs immigrants

It is inevitable that the image of the Taliban in Afghanistan immediately jumps to the eye when the use of the whip to maintain order appears in America as well. A few hours after Joe Biden’s first appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, US media published photos showing US Border Police officers on horseback using whips against migrants seeking asylum at the border with Mexico, where it broke out. A new humanitarian crisis for the arrival of more than 10,000 people.
“It’s horrific to see,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
“I’ve seen some pictures, I don’t have the full context but I can’t imagine the context to make it appropriate,” he said. “I don’t think anyone who has seen these photos thinks they are acceptable or appropriate,” he added.
He went on to say that people, “for understandable reasons”, are upset that the law can be enforced using whips or similar objects against immigrants gathered near Del Rio (Texas), many of whom are from Haiti. An embarrassing human rights issue for the Biden administration and its minister, Alejandro Mallorcas, the first Hispanic director of the United States, who is also the son of (Cuban) refugees. As for Joe Biden’s decision to return all immigrants at the border, Psaki said, “This is not the time to come.”
Illegal immigration poses serious risks to migrants and their families. I spoke to the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, about returning Haitian migrants at the border and the difficulties of irregular immigration” on Twitter, Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State.
