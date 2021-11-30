The player who broke the subscriber record on Twitch moves to YouTube

Over the past two years, streaming platforms have achieved unimaginable peak of ratings, Simply broke records. The truth, of course, is due to the pandemic that has prompted millions of people around the world to start entering this world by spotting streamers on Twitch but also on YouTube. For some time now, Amazon platform and Google platform They challenge each other to try to attract some influencers Capable of attracting the largest possible audience Inevitably increase revenue. Just these days, it looks like one of the big Twitch pioneers has left the platform to embrace Youtube.

We are talking about Ludwig Ahgren, Particularly famous and important in the United States, mainly known for being eSports commentator. Although this news is irrelevant in some ways, it must be noted that it is a huge blow to YouTube that manages to gain such a large presence. Twitch with more than Three million followers.

To bear witness to this clip, an intriguing video posted by the same operator that is truly satirical in some ways. While it may seem like a direct attack on Twitch, the platform appears to have enjoyed a short scene wishing Ludwig the best for his future. It must be considered that the 25-year-old on the Amazon platform was considered one of the mainstays, beating the record of all subscribers, reaching the Peak 283066.

Ludwig is the last person on the list to switch from Twitch to YouTube. Something is also happening, probably because Amazing purple platform limitations That hinder a lot of people, even in our country. So we'll see in the future what happens, and the fact is that Amazon is losing a very important figure, and it probably won't be the last.