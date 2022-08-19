“Solar Ejection Ready to Hit Earth”

Coronal mass ejection is a well-known phenomenon. With usually few effects, unless the intensity is particularly high.

When it comes to the sun, one should always pay attention to what is being said. Because, like anything, simple words can be interpreted as a possible impending disaster.

That’s why, when experts report the arrival of a so-called Earth-guided coronal mass ejection (CME), it’s a good idea to stay calm. In fact, we are not talking about a terrible event, nor about who knows about any solar storm. A phenomenon of this kind, in fact, is quite normal. In fact, the latest coronal mass ejection hit the Earth’s magnetic field on Wednesday. No significant differences were found regarding the general order of life on Earth. According to reports from space weather forecastingAnother geomagnetic storm was recorded on Thursday and another storm is scheduled for Friday. Effects can be discussed. In fact, it was so far insignificant.

Friday’s storm speech could be very different. The effects of coronal mass ejections are, as mentioned, a fairly frequent event for a young star like the Sun, It must first be identified on the magnetosphere. Which can be disturbed by the emission of light caused by this phenomenon. Specifically, the magnetosphere is compressed in the region illuminated by the star, with the expansion of the non-illuminated region. This phenomenon also generates visual effects. First of all, especially intense aurora borealis, the so-called aurora borealis, if reconnection of the magnetosphere occurs in the night zone.

Coronal mass ejection from the sun: the expected consequences for Earth

On a more realistic level, a phenomenon like coronal mass ejection can cause radio transmission disruptions, blackouts, and even damage to satellites. In addition to interfering with electrical transmission lines. It is a phenomenon so widely known and studied, that in 1859 it was possible to record the most intense geomagnetic disturbance, Noting the glow Written by Richard Christopher Carrington. It is not surprising that this phenomenon later takes the name of the Carrington event, for what is still the most powerful geomagnetic storm ever recorded. However, the new expulsion from the Sun has nothing to do with such an event as the event of 1859. Which, by the way, stormed the Earth at a time when the most advanced technology was telegraph technology.

Indeed, the disturbances were recorded on telegraph lines. However, those expected for the solar wave on Friday can have its effects in the form of oscillation of the power grid, Create irregularities in satellites and degrade radio signals and GPS. Therefore, the main effects must be recorded in space. Primarily on satellites, including geolocation. Some interference in surface electrical systems is likely but, of course, nothing alarming. At least from this point of view (for now) you can rest assured.