May 3, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The new Alfa Romeo GTV: that’s how it will be [RENDER]

Mirabelle Hunt May 3, 2022 2 min read

New rumors emerged from the UK about the future of Alfa Romeo. It seems increasingly certain that in the future there will be one in the range of the car manufacturer Alfa The new Alfa Romeo GTV. Apparently, this four-door coupe will return in the style of the Audi A5 Sportback. Moreover, the car will be a kind of replacement for the current Alfa Romeo Giulia which, according to the same rumors, will turn into a kind of Shooting Brake.

The new Alfa Romeo GTV: could be the successor to the current Giulia

According to the British, the new Alfa Romeo GTV will be a kind of competitor to the Tesla Model 3. And, according to Autocar, the GTV can also be sold as Hybrid with petrol engine. Learned has given more clues about the car that could arrive as early as 2025, saying it will be the first to take advantage of the new, advanced Stellantis family platform.

Named by Stellantis as STLA and presented in four dimensions, this new electric chassis of the range, which includes 5G data connectivity, artificial intelligence and advanced driver assistance systemsas evidenced by the recent Airflow concept of the American brand Chrysler.

New Alfa Romeo GTV: The all-electric four-door coupe should return as heir to the current Alfa Romeo Giulia

In short, what awaits us will be a real revolution for the Alfa car manufacturing group, which will therefore have a complete revolution in Giulia and The new Alfa Romeo GTV which will instead occupy the niche previously occupied by the current Giulia but in the guise of a sportier but all-electric sedan coupe.

In the past there was talk of the return of the GTV but it was thought to be the name used for a future limited-edition sports car. It was he himself who mentioned the possibility of this car returning with the Duetto and 33 Stradale.

See also  FGS codes are coming

We’ll see if in the coming months these rumors receive additional confirmation from the executives of the Milan automaker that is poised to become The premium global brand of Stellantis With models able to work well in China and the US as well.

You might also be interested in: Alfa Romeo: For the Alfa Romeo car plant, sales fell slightly in April 2022 in Italy

Looks like you blocked the notifications!

Clubalfa.it has been selected by the new Google News service, if you want to be up to date with our news Follow us here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Murray on Russian tennis players being excluded from Wimbledon: “It seems unfair, but…”

May 3, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

Modern pentathlon, good Italy in the World Cup. But discipline risks disappearing from the Olympics

May 2, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Torino, players on social media: Belotti, what a smile. The locker room enhances it

May 2, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Hamidton, F1 Miami in the United States – News

May 3, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Incredible profits for energy companies, we tax them and give 200 euros to the poor

May 3, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Giacomo Ortis, ‘VIP Surgeon’ intervenes in former Givino’s face, and the result is gruesome: ‘Face very tight’

May 3, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

A topic about life in space for maturity 2022

May 3, 2022 Karen Hines