The new Alfa Romeo GTV: that’s how it will be [RENDER]

New rumors emerged from the UK about the future of Alfa Romeo. It seems increasingly certain that in the future there will be one in the range of the car manufacturer Alfa The new Alfa Romeo GTV. Apparently, this four-door coupe will return in the style of the Audi A5 Sportback. Moreover, the car will be a kind of replacement for the current Alfa Romeo Giulia which, according to the same rumors, will turn into a kind of Shooting Brake.

The new Alfa Romeo GTV: could be the successor to the current Giulia

According to the British, the new Alfa Romeo GTV will be a kind of competitor to the Tesla Model 3. And, according to Autocar, the GTV can also be sold as Hybrid with petrol engine. Learned has given more clues about the car that could arrive as early as 2025, saying it will be the first to take advantage of the new, advanced Stellantis family platform.

Named by Stellantis as STLA and presented in four dimensions, this new electric chassis of the range, which includes 5G data connectivity, artificial intelligence and advanced driver assistance systemsas evidenced by the recent Airflow concept of the American brand Chrysler.

In short, what awaits us will be a real revolution for the Alfa car manufacturing group, which will therefore have a complete revolution in Giulia and The new Alfa Romeo GTV which will instead occupy the niche previously occupied by the current Giulia but in the guise of a sportier but all-electric sedan coupe.

In the past there was talk of the return of the GTV but it was thought to be the name used for a future limited-edition sports car. It was he himself who mentioned the possibility of this car returning with the Duetto and 33 Stradale.

We’ll see if in the coming months these rumors receive additional confirmation from the executives of the Milan automaker that is poised to become The premium global brand of Stellantis With models able to work well in China and the US as well.

You might also be interested in: Alfa Romeo: For the Alfa Romeo car plant, sales fell slightly in April 2022 in Italy

Subscribe to notifications Opt out of notifications Looks like you blocked the notifications!