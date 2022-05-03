May 3, 2022

Murray on Russian tennis players being excluded from Wimbledon: “It seems unfair, but…”

Mirabelle Hunt May 3, 2022 2 min read

“On behalf of the All England Club and the Championship Management Committee, we would like to express our continued support to all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine during these trying and sad times.

We share the global condemnation of Russia’s unlawful actions and have carefully considered the situation in the context of our duties to players, our community and the wider public in the UK as a British sporting institution.

Under the conditions of this unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to take advantage of the participation of Russian or Belarusian players in the tournament. Therefore, we intend, with great regret, to refuse to register the players of Russia and Belarus in the 2022 tournament.”

Through a long press release, the tournament organizers Wimbledon Announced the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian tennis players from the prestigious London event.

Andy Murray talks about excluding Russian tennis players from Wimbledon

A decision that raises a lot of debate and could set a dangerous precedent.

Britain’s Andy Murray, who won Wimbledon twice, was the last player to expose himself to this tangled issue. “I have spoken to the Russian and Ukrainian tennis players. I am really sorry for the players who will not be allowed to participate and I understand that the decision seems unfair, but I know a lot of people involved in organizing the tournament and I know how difficult it is to deal with this situation,” said the former number one in the world at BBC interview.

“This news makes me so sad, I’m sorry everyone. I’m not taking sides or the other, I’m just sorry for what’s going on and I hope it ends soon.” Murray decided to skip the season on clay.. not to jeopardize his physical condition, but it seems that the wild card given to him by the Mutua Madrid Open has opened up a new scenario.

The Scot has yet to speak about his upcoming matches, but after the Madrid Championship he could seriously consider playing other events in the red.

