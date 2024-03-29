The missing 16-year-old wanted to go to the (uninhabited) Keros Island. Seen at the station by Rosa Teruzzi of “Quarto Grado.”

A 16-year-old boy who went missing 8 days ago Colic (Leco) found today at the station Milano. As his parents told him, the young man went towards him Greeceon the island Keros. His journey passed him by Slovenia e CroatiaBefore being stopped at the border with Montenegro. But why did he choose this destination to escape from? “He went to Greece, to the island of Keros, we don't know why. Because it was a small and isolated place, he was looking for warmth”, said the 16-year-old's father “si la visto?” He said that. “Good luck is here, the four of us are going to Keros,” he concluded.

Keros Island

Keros is an uninhabited island of the Small Cyclades. It is a place of great importance for archaeological heritage. Important discoveries in the excavations have revealed evidence of a civilization that had already developed by 2,500 BC. Copper used to fuel the arrow-making workshops, caps, and substantial buildings have also emerged from the nearby islands. , spearheads and daggers. The presence of two metalworking workshops indicates that the island was the center of an important trading center.

Seen at the station by Rosa Teruzzi of “Quarto Grado.”

Rosa DeruzziEditor-in-Chief of Broadcasting”Fourth degree“, broadcast today on Rete4 from 9.30 p.m., was one of the first people to see the 16-year-old at the central station. The program's press release reported this. “This morning, at 7.30 I was arriving. To the office in Quarto Grado, I was in Milan Central Station, I was leaving the subway to go to the bookstore, and suddenly I was talking on the phone with a colleague, ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ The photo, looks like EG to me, the boy from Coligo who disappeared last March 21st I called him instinctively but he didn't come back so I followed him a bit, I didn't know if it was him, he had a different backpack but he was wearing the same clothes. I took the photo and gave it to a colleague who immediately contacted the police, who sent the photo. It's 7.37 this morning, and I'm very happy among the many bad stories we tell, one story ended well, this guy was already on his way home, another person reported it. A story with a truly happy ending”, the note concludes.

© All rights reserved

Read the full article

messenger