The Mandalorian, Disney+ kicks off season 3 countdown with a new feature [VIDEO]

The Mandalorian Prepare to return to the highly anticipated third seasonAnd, exactly one month after it went live, Disney+ decided to tease fans by revealing revealing key art and exciting new art. traits in Italian.

In the latter, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni guide us throughLegacy left by the series which marked the franchise’s first victory star Wars on the small screen. established itself as one of the The most popular offers in the past years, The Mandalorian And its heroes have already entered the popular imagination by force, engaging and capturing the hearts of spectators from all over the world.

You can see the New feature The Mandalorian – a global phenomenon Broadcast by Disney + to follow below:

there summary From the third season reads: The Mandalorian’s Journeys in the Star Wars Galaxy continues. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Jaren had reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to rid the galaxy of its dark past. The Mandalorian will meet old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together..

In the new episodes of the series, we will see a return Pedro Pascal Din Djarin is also known simply as The Mandalorian. We’ll also see the fearsome Moff Gideon playing him Giancarlo Esposito and Greef Karga, again by The Eternals Carl Weathers. Katie Sackhoff He will reprise the role of Bo-Katan Kryze after debuting in the series’ second season. Among other confirmed roles there will be Amy Sedaris in the role of Peli Motto, Emily Swallow In that of Armaiola e Omid Abtahi In that Dr. Pershing. It was also confirmed that she will be joining the cast Christopher LloydIt also appeared for the first time in the world star Wars In the role of a still unknown character.

Jon Favreau He is again showrunner and lead writer for the series. He is also credited as Executive Producer alongside Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck. Among the directors who directed the eight episodes of the third season are: Rick FamuyiwaAnd Rachel MorrisonAnd Lee Isaac ChungAnd Carl WeathersAnd Peter Ramsey And Bryce Dallas Howard.

The expected third season of The Mandalorian It will be available to stream on Disney+ starting today March 1, 2023.

