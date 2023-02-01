TV programs tonight, today, February 1, 2023: Rai movies, Mediaset and Sky Live

Get ready for an exciting evening of entertainment on February 1, 2023! Listen to Rai Uno for The Voice Senior and Sky Cinema for The Game – No Rules: It will definitely be an unforgettable evening!

Wednesday 1 February 2023 What exciting TV shows lie ahead? To make it easier for you to choose, we have divided the films into thematic categories. Here are the evening programs of the main free and non-free TV channels: Don’t miss the fun!

film

Get ready for an exciting evening! Rai 4 presents The Hour of Truth – The Vanished, in which the family’s camper trip takes a terrifying turn when Taylor disappears without trace. Rai presents Remember, the harrowing story of a ninety-year-old’s mission to bring justice to his loved ones, 70 years after they were murdered by a Nazi guard. In Italia 1, Nanny McPhee – Tata Matilda will conquer you with her magical story of seven uncontrollable brothers and the mysterious nanny who changed everything. Sky Cinema’s The Game takes you on a terrifying journey with a boring businessman who gets sucked into a club with no rules. And on Iris is The Terminal, the story of Viktor Navorsky, who is stopped at the visa office once he arrives in New York from a small country that grew out of the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Don’t miss this amazing series of exciting stories!

TV & Movies

Don’t miss La porta rossa on Rai Due at 21.20! The fascinating investigation of Cagliostro and Vanessa combines the past and the present. Stella’s unexpected return to Paolito’s life will leave Philippe torn between his heart and his future. Don’t miss this exciting episode!

joking

Prepare to be fascinated by the extraordinary talent of singers over 60 years old! Listen to Rai Uno at 21.25 for The Voice Senior, a show dedicated to these extraordinary people. Four music stars have come together to judge the best of the best and form teams of the most deserving talent. Don’t miss the latest live episode, a musical celebration with guests and surprises, to decide who will be crowned the ultimate winner!

realism

Tune in to Rai Tre at 21.20 to catch up on who watched it? To explore cold cases, cold cases and puzzles – and we need your help to solve them! We’ll keep an eye on current events, keep you updated on key investigations and tell the stories of teens who’ve fled their homes, seniors living alone, and women who’ve been abused. Let’s work together to find the answers!

sports

Don’t miss the exciting Coppa Italia – Quarter Final match, live from the Stadio Olimpico! At 20.45, on Canale 5, Jose Mourinho’s yellow and red will face off against the Lombard gray and red. A match not to be missed!