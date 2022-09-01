September 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The main image and cover of the new game leaked - Nerd4.life

The main image and cover of the new game leaked – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 1, 2022 2 min read

Assassin’s Creed Mirage It seems to be the name of the new chapter of the Ubisoft series, where various rumors and leaks are gathering including this new chapter main photo Who seems to have to distinguish Coverage or accompanying promotional materials, complete with translation.

There’s a rumor about it, also confirmed by trusted Jason Villain, who wants Assassin’s Creed Mirage to be the new chapter in the Ubisoft series, or the chapter previously identified with the codename Rift, complete with various details describing it. K Back to the assets from the series.

In fact, the classic is also the main art that was reported in the above tweet from Codex, a Twitter account that specializes in leaks and data, a source that should be assured of its reliability but may have discovered the new Assassin’s Creed wrapper among the Ubisoft Store files.

The illustration has a somewhat traditional flavour, with the killer protagonist in the center of the picture and what appears to be a huge, menacing fighter looming behind an arched door.

The atmosphere is reminiscent of the Middle Eastern setting of Assassin’s Creed origins, which will return with an alleged return to the series’ more classic roots, as well as the subtitle: “The Forty Thieves Mission” It’s in fact visible under the title Assassin’s Creed Mirage, or “The Adventure of the Forty Thieves,” which is a clear reference to the Persian-origin myth of “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.” However, this may actually refer to the DLC and not the entire game.

We’re looking forward to any confirmations, which may arrive at this point during Ubisoft Forward in September.

See also  Playstation Plus, additional free game in February 2022: Announcement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced by Sony – Nerd4.life

September 1, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

WhatsApp, beware of a scam that steals personal files and conversations between users

August 31, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Leak Announces September Games, Also A Need for Speed?

August 31, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Oil: U.S. production is rising – Commodities

September 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

£10.5m error in account: Bank notices after 7 months

September 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Plot, previews, when on air

September 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Space: Thales Alenia Space with Eutelsat enhances broadband connectivity in Europe

September 1, 2022 Karen Hines