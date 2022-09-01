The main image and cover of the new game leaked – Nerd4.life

Assassin’s Creed Mirage It seems to be the name of the new chapter of the Ubisoft series, where various rumors and leaks are gathering including this new chapter main photo Who seems to have to distinguish Coverage or accompanying promotional materials, complete with translation.

There’s a rumor about it, also confirmed by trusted Jason Villain, who wants Assassin’s Creed Mirage to be the new chapter in the Ubisoft series, or the chapter previously identified with the codename Rift, complete with various details describing it. K Back to the assets from the series.

In fact, the classic is also the main art that was reported in the above tweet from Codex, a Twitter account that specializes in leaks and data, a source that should be assured of its reliability but may have discovered the new Assassin’s Creed wrapper among the Ubisoft Store files.

The illustration has a somewhat traditional flavour, with the killer protagonist in the center of the picture and what appears to be a huge, menacing fighter looming behind an arched door.

The atmosphere is reminiscent of the Middle Eastern setting of Assassin’s Creed origins, which will return with an alleged return to the series’ more classic roots, as well as the subtitle: “The Forty Thieves Mission” It’s in fact visible under the title Assassin’s Creed Mirage, or “The Adventure of the Forty Thieves,” which is a clear reference to the Persian-origin myth of “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.” However, this may actually refer to the DLC and not the entire game.

We’re looking forward to any confirmations, which may arrive at this point during Ubisoft Forward in September.