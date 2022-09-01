Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced by Sony – Nerd4.life

Sony has officially announced the release of List of free PS5 and PS4 games For subscribers a PlayStation Plus Which will be available within a month September 2022. These are the following titles:

Need for Speed ​​Heat – PlayStation 4

TOEM – PS5

Granblue Fantasy Versus – PS4

New free PS5 and PS4 games will be available to PS Plus subscribers starting from Tuesday 6 September 2022. This means you still have a few days to redeem your free August 2022 titles, which includes Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

The first free game on PlayStation Plus in September 2022 is Need for Speed ​​Heat. We are talking about the final chapter of the Electronic Arts racing series released in 2019 which could be an excellent appetizer in light of the arrival of the new game at the end of 2022, according to the latest rumors circulating on the net. In Need for Speed ​​Heat, we’ll roam the streets of Palm City, a Miami-inspired city that lives a double life: during the day it hosts official sporting event races, while at night you’re the dangerous protagonist of secret races. Obviously our goal is to excel either way with our custom car, but at the same time being very careful not to get caught by the local police. If you want to know more, here is our Need for Speed ​​Heat review.

Completely altered genre, TOEM is a black and white hand-drawn adventure by Something We Made, in which we will play as a young photographer who aims to immortalize a mountaintop. To reach it, we will have to travel to Scandinavia halfway between the modern and the cool, take pictures to solve puzzles and help the strange characters we will meet, who in return will give us the bus tickets needed to reach our destination. Not to mention its not entirely exceptional longevity, TOEM presents itself as a light and exhilarating adventure that cannot be underestimated, as noted in our review.

Last but not least, Granblue Fantasy Versus is a 2D fighting game made by Arc System Works, a studio that really needs no introduction for fans of the genre. As the name implies, the game is based on the fantasy universe of the RPG Grandblue Fantasy, offering a multi-layered combat system, suitable for both beginners and experts, and an exceptional visual effect. The roster consists of the most beloved characters of the series, the set of moves faithfully representing the characteristics of their original counterparts. If you want to know more, here is our Granblue Fantasy Versus review.

What do you think of the new free PlayStation Plus games for PS5 and PS4 coming in September? Are you satisfied or are you expecting something different? Let us know in the comments below.