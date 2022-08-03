Free games available for PS5 and PS4 in August 2022 starting today – Nerd4.life

It’s the first Tuesday of the month, which means that from today I am Free games for PS5 and PS4 From August 2022 subordinate PlayStation Plus Available, with subscribers of the service and therefore will be able to redeem it and add it to their digital collection.

Here are the free titles for PS5 and PS4 that PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers can redeem starting today, Tuesday, August 2nd:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle (PS4 / PS5)

Yakuza Like A Dragon (PS4 / PlayStation 5)

Little Nightmares (PlayStation 4)

Yakuza like a dragon It is the final chapter of the historical Sega series that introduces new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga and revolutionizes the gameplay by abandoning the action-oriented mechanics to marry the turn-based combat system, but without abandoning the deep plot, which takes place between Tokyo and Yokohama. Here is our review of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. We also remind you that starting this month, all games in the series will reach the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 It is the remastered version of the skateboarding games released between 1999 and 2000. An unmissable remake for fans of the series, improving the graphics sector while leaving the fun and challenging level of the original titles unchanged, as also shown in our review.

Last but not least, Little nightmares, the acclaimed horror adventure published by Bandai Namco and developed by Tarsier Studios, which blends fairy tales and horror stories, with players who must escape from a ship laden with corrupt souls as the six youngsters. Here’s our Little Nightmares review.

What do you think of the August 2022 free PlayStation Plus games for PS5 and PS4? Is there anyone who particularly annoys you? Let us know in the comments.