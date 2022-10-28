October 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Gladiator enchants Rome and dreams big - OA Sport

The Gladiator enchants Rome and dreams big – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt October 29, 2022 2 min read

Guido Vianello lit the scene at Atlantico Live in Rome, as he won his first professional match on Italian soil After the 10 matches he’s played in the US in the past four years (9 wins by knockout, 1 draw). The The Gladiator was renamed to replace the Scotsman Jay McFarlane, a giant who weighed 126 kg. Far from being a hero but with a massive payload. The Italian boxer who made 17 kilograms, Hit a real wallBut he dominated it on a large scale from a technical and competitive point of view.

Guido Vianello showed his best shot in an arc eight rounds: His right turned out to be strong and meticulous, he insisted on the face and body of the Scotsman constantly, setting an ideal and striking with an oath. Even the left side of the Lazio player was admired in various situations, weakening the resistance of the opponent who never gave up, but was not able to worry about him. Guido Vianello also deserved to win before the cap, but dropping a 126kg man was a very difficult task.

Blue won by unanimous vote We can look forward to the near future with great optimism. The unbeaten 28-year-old made his career in the US and today he has grown in front of his fans, We will see him again in the ring in 2023 and hopefully he will have more significant opportunities: Today there were no belts to seize, in the next opportunity he will have to fight for something concrete and keep climbing trying to fulfill the dream of fighting for World Heavyweight Cup.

See also  Other than Covid, places are being sold out of bounds. Here's how to get compensation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

It’s the weekend of the 1st Tag Rugby Festival in Europe

October 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Boxe, Guido Vianello Between Episodes, Books and Piano: The Gladiator’s Return to Rome

October 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
5 min read

Helsinki – Roma 1-2, Abraham and El Shaarawy decide

October 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Meloney should be called “Prime Minister”: communication to Palazzo Sigi Ministries

October 29, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

Who is Rosalinda Canavu? Age, friend, children, such and such a special show and life

October 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

352 million euros for the Health Authority to cover the expenses of the last quarter: “fixed” revenue: 30 euros for those who do not show up for visits

October 29, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Gladiator enchants Rome and dreams big – OA Sport

October 29, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt