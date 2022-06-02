He wants the Spanish League and Seville is looking for him.”

The premise of being able to welcome a great player like Isco into their ranks made the fans of the team happy. Rome Born in Milan . The common goal is that of attacking midfielder Malagueño (from Benalmádena, to be exact), already sure of his farewell at the end of the month. Real Madrid would be “sSerie A Nobato – According to the Spanish newspaper “AS” (and Madrid) – Because he wants to stay and play in the Spanish League“.

“Isco ignores Rome, Milan and the First Division”

Isco, 30, wouldn’t even have been bothered by the interest he showed in himArsenal. Also because the eyes of the former Malaga would have lightened once they learned”Possibility – writes “As” – To be able to return to his own Andalusia Seville, fourth in the standings, and therefore was accepted into the next edition of the UEFA Champions League. In this case, that was an accurate reference to the technician Julen Lopetegui“.

Isco wants to stay in Spain, maybe in Andalusia.

This last aspect is essential. Isco, in fact, was initially sought by the other team from Seville, which is Pettis (the new King’s Cup winner) who, however, having finished fifth, behind his arch rival in the city, lost the hierarchy towards the player. The same goes for Valenciaalso interested.