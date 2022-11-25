“Space is the new horizon, from Italy 3.1 billion to the European Space Agency”

MeteoWeb

From Ministerial ESA In recent days, theItalia I got out as a pioneer in space in Europe. It is a concept that many figures in the sector have reaffirmed, recently Isabella Roti Senator and Under Secretary of Defense. “The Space is the new horizon, a strategic field in terms of security and economic impact, presents a challenge for the future that sees Italy among the best European Union countries for investments and foundations sent into orbit. it will be from 3.1 billion euros The Italian contribution to the space programs of the European Space AgencyRuti said during his speech at the opening of the academic year for training institutes in the Arab Republic of Egyptair forces in Florence.

“In this modern scenario, the role of defense is commensurate with the provision of knowledge and skills. I can only congratulate the Air Force Captain, Andrea Batassa, one of the two Italians selected as a reserve astronaut for the European Space Agency.Raoti added. For the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense “Although the Air Force is the smallest among the armed forces, it has maintained the exponential pace of technological and scientific development and in space has established itself as the undisputed protagonist.“.