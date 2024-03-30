The extraordinary face of General Karavelli, head of intelligence, when he learned that the secret mission in Niger was being filmed and photographed

The picture speaks for itself, like the face of General Giovanni Caravelli, head of the Italian foreign intelligence service Aise, when he realized he was being filmed and filmed during the secret mission he conducted with a collaborator in Niger. The photo was published by the X account of the Nigerian military junta involved in last summer's coup and was revealed by printing Turin.

The trip undertaken by the coup generals

The photo was taken on March 28 in the office of the head of the coup military junta in Niger, Abderrahmane Chiani, who was flanked by the head of the internal security service. Obviously, the Italian intelligence man's mission had to remain secret so as not to embarrass Farnesina and Italian international relations (the Niger issue is particularly sensitive). It is also possible that the identity of those who accompanied him on the mission. Instead, they were photographed and filmed for propaganda purposes by the coup military junta and the photos were then published on the junta's official Facebook account and the film.

The Secret Service's mission turned to Meloni's solidarity with the generals

According to the Nigerian military version, “Minister Counselor Giovanni Caravelli,” it is written on the nations. It should be noted that Italy remains the only European country that has maintained uninterrupted cooperation with Niger, even after the events of July 26, 2023. His Excellency Brigadier General Abderrahmane Tiani, President of the CNSP and Head of State, for his part, praised the professionalism and exemplary nature of the Italian trainers during their missions with the Armed Forces. Nigerian. Finally, Italy is committed to supporting Niger financially and in terms of capacity, in order to better address its security challenges. The session took place in the presence of the Director General of Documentation and External Security.

What happened after the 2023 coup?

The head of Italian foreign intelligence is therefore introduced as an advisor to Meloni and given a message near the coup junta in Niger, which precisely creates many problems for the Italian diplomatic network. However, Italy still had a small military contingent (240 men) in Niger, an important result before the coup, and had already trained the Nigerian army which then sided with the coup plotters. But from that moment, the training activity ended even if the entire Italian contingent was not rumored to be withdrawn at the request of the United States to maintain the link with the West after France left Niger.

