March 30, 2024

“Biden gives the green light for 25 F-35 planes and thousands of bombs to Israel” – Asharq Al-Awsat

Samson Paul March 30, 2024 1 min read

Despite a growing dispute with the Israeli government and concerns about a military attack in Rafah, the Biden administration has authorized the transfer of billions of dollars worth of bombs and fighter jets to the Jewish state in recent days. The Washington Post writes that. The new packages include 25 F-35 aircraft worth $2.5 billion, more than 1,800 MK84 bombs weighing 2,000 pounds (900 kg) and 500 MK82 bombs weighing 225 kg, according to Pentagon and State Department officials. The 2,000-pound bombs have been linked to previous incidents that led to large numbers of casualties during the military campaign in Gaza.

A White House official said: “We have continued to support Israel’s right to defend itself. It has not been our policy to impose conditions on aid.”

“Last week, the newspaper wrote, the State Department authorized the transfer of 25 F-35A fighter jets and engines worth about $2.5 billion. Congress approved the offer in 2008, so the department was not required to submit a new batch of notification to the Capitol, Even the supply of MK84 and MK82 bombs, which got the green light this week, was approved by Congress years ago but has yet to be implemented.

