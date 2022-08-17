August 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The days are getting longer for these reasons: expert interpretations

The days are getting longer for these reasons: expert interpretations

Karen Hines August 17, 2022 2 min read

It is imperceptible to the human eye but the days are slowly getting longer and for experts this phenomenon is long lasting.

Although June 29, 2022 was the shortest day ever, according to astronomical clocks, the days are slowly getting longer.

canvas

But suddenly the days started to slow down, why this happens is still a mystery.

The days are getting longer for these reasons: expert interpretations

Not many people know that days don’t really last 24 hours (ie 86,400 seconds) because big changes like an earthquake can change the length of the day.

This was confirmed by research conducted by two scientists, Matt King and Christopher Watson. Director of ARC’s Australian Center of Excellence in Antarctic Science and a lecturer in the School of Geography, Planning and Space Science at the University of Tasmania.

In the article published on Conversation The authors explained that over the course of millions of years due to tides, the Earth’s rotation began to slow down. Thus, days may be lengthened by about 2.3 milliseconds each day of each century. This means that millions of years ago, a day lasted 19 hours, not 24 hours.

Moreover, in the past 200 years, the Earth has also accelerated due to the recent glaciation, because melting ice has reduced surface pressure and the Earth’s mantle has begun to move toward the poles.

The two experts explain: “Just as a dancer turns faster when she brings her arms closer to her body – the axis around which she rotates – the speed of our planet’s rotation increases as the mass of the mantle approaches the Earth’s axis. This process shrinks every day by about 0.6 milliseconds every century.”

See also  Hycean, a model for life

Both deceleration and acceleration are natural phenomena. However, there are other events that can vary in the length of days, such as weather changes and changing seasons. or earthquakes that can cause changes in the Earth’s rotation.

Read also”If a solar storm occurs (as they say), what will be its consequences for the world

Hypothesis

Hypotheses abound although the causes are still being studied. According to study authors Matt King and Christopher Watson, this phenomenon should be fairly recent. It goes back at least 50 years, and it can be seen thanks to technology.

Climate change appears to be modifying the length of days. Climatic changes are mainly due to the thaw or the recent eruption of the Toga subterranean volcano.

Another hypothesis is called the phenomenon Chandler wobblethat is, a slight deviation of the Earth’s axis, which led to a change in the speed of the Earth’s rotation.

Join the group of job offers, bonuses, disability, Law 104, pensions and news

Get every day for free the best articles about job offers, calls, bonuses, benefits and news. Choose the group you are interested in:

  1. Telegram – core group

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

I photographed a cosmic dance of two colliding galaxies – space and astronomy

August 16, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Nina phenomenon is back, and there’s bad news! Autumn has been turned upside down since September in Italy »ILMETEO.it

August 16, 2022 Karen Hines
5 min read

Leandro Yeti / Gynecologist and Educator Who Defended Life as a “Martyr” Dies

August 16, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

USA: Dry Colorado River, Nevada and Arizona Ration Water – North America

August 17, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Ukrainian ships arrive in Italy

August 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The tipping point that can lead to discussion

August 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The days are getting longer for these reasons: expert interpretations

August 17, 2022 Karen Hines