The coup in Guinea

Army of Guinea, a West African country, he knew He dissolved the government of President Alpha Condé, took power and replaced the provincial governors with military commanders. A group of soldiers, speaking on state television on Sunday evening, announced that they had abolished the constitution. On Monday, at the conclusion of a meeting in which the ministers of the ousted government were forced to attend, one of the leaders of the coup announced the formation of a national unity government within a few weeks.

coup It started Sunday morning, when a series of gunshots were heard near the presidential palace in the capital, Conakry. In the following hours, videos circulated on social media of President Conde surrounded by soldiers inside a room of the building. Conde is still under arrest. Then Mamadi Domboya, the army chief, announced the coup on television, surrounded by eight other soldiers and draped in the national flag of Guinea: He explained that the decision to move was due to the country’s “mismanagement” on the part of the government. Government, population poverty and rampant corruption.

Guinea is a rather unstable country from a political and military point of view, and this is not the first time that Conde was elected to a third term in October, despite the fact that until recently the constitution stipulated a limit for two – an attempted coup. About a week ago, the Guinean parliament then approved a change in the national budget to increase parliamentary and presidential spending, while at the same time reducing funds for law enforcement such as the police and army. A Western diplomat who declined to be named did She said ad Al Jazeera that the riots may have started after the sacking of a senior Special Forces commander, which eventually led to a wider rebellion.

What happened was unanimously criticized at the international level. Russia called for Conde’s immediate release and guarantee of his immunity, and the United States announced that the coup could have consequences for Washington’s support for the country. The condemnation of the military action in these last hours also came from the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and from the President of the African Union, and from the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, and from the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. European Union Josep Borrell, among others.

The news of the coup provoked positive reactions among residents in some areas of the capital, with hundreds of people applauding the army. The army also announced the release of people arrested during protests against the ousted president’s third term.