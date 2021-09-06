September 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Resistance spokesman Panjshir killed in Afghanistan

Resistance spokesman Panjshir killed in Afghanistan

Samson Paul September 6, 2021 1 min read

Fahim Dashti, a spokesman for the National Resistance Front, was killed during the night in the Panjshir Valley of Afghanistan, due to the advance of the Taliban. The news quoted the leader of the Afghan resistance, Ahmed Masoud, who wrote on Twitter that “Fahim Dashti was a friend and brother. He defended freedom of expression and his ideals and died as a hero for his homeland!” and a black and white picture of him was posted on the Twitter account attributed to the resistance. Among the Taliban’s victims was Major General Abdul Wadud Zara.

Read also

We read in Sama News, “Unfortunately, the Afghan National Resistance lost today two of its comrades in the resistance against injustice and aggression. Fahim Dashti, the spokesman for the National Salvation Front, and General Abdul Wadud Zara were martyred. May their memory remain forever.” Quoted from the Resistance Front.

“The Taliban are not strong enough to compete with us, but the Pakistani army and the ISI are cooperating with us,” Masood wrote on Twitter, referring to the ISI in Islamabad. “I miss you my hero,” said Fahim Dashti, a spokesman for the resistance who was killed by the Taliban in the past few hours.

READ  "Awful, but I...". The phrase that (permanently) crushes the English language

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Venezuela: Maduro, “Guaido has been defeated and will be pushed back” – Altima Ora

September 6, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Tunisia: Happy to the American delegation, no coup – the last hour

September 5, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Mad cow disease: two cases in Brazil, exports to China stopped – the last hour

September 5, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

This is what happens if you pay late

September 6, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

AEW: A historic turning point in All Out with two crazy starts, is it the best slate ever? – spoiler

September 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The next hours, severe thunderstorms with hail falling in the evening. Risk Zones »ILMETEO.it

September 6, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Youth and accounts in order, the new Juventus project began. Allegri’s mission. Maneuvers in FIFA and UEFA palaces (the game is in danger of collapse)

September 6, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt