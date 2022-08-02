The club’s official statement

Nice (France) – Aaron Ramsey signed with cute – good : there will be French League 1 The new stage of the former Juventus midfielder, which was officially appointed by the Cote d’Azur club. After the AI ​​experience Notice Last year on loan, after Terminate the contract With the Bianconeri, the Welshman is ready for a new challenge to present himself for the better World Cup in Qatar . The French club announced the agreement on its official website.

Arthur can return to Barcelona.

From Spain: “Saul offers himself to Juventus”

Lovely, here’s Ramsey: official press release

It can be read on the Côte d’Azur club’s website: “A player with great experience has moved to Le Gym: The Talented and charismatic leader Aaron Ramsey. Midfielder Versatile and versatile with big Athletic and technical qualities In addition to a good propensity for goals, 31-year-old Aaron Ramsey was Arsenal’s Premier League champion, playing 371 games (65 goals) between 2008 and 2019, and winning three FA Cups (2014, 2015). , 2017). The Youngest captain ever for the Wales national team (20 years only), who also wore the colors of Cardiff and Nottingham Forest in the UK, before playing with Juventus Since 2019. He made 69 appearances for the old lady before being loaned to Rangers in Scotland in the first six months of 2022, with which he played. European League Final won in Scottish Cup. A well-known international star, Ramsey made 74 matches with the Dragons, played in two European Championships (2016, 2020), and was nominated in the2016 European Championship Team When Wales reached the semi-finals. The midfielder, who has played 81 continental matches, including 65 in the Champions League, is excited about the challenge of playing for Les Rouge et Noir next season. Welcome to your new homeAaron “concludes the statement.