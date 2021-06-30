The city spends two-thirds of the money saved

The municipality decided to spend two-thirds of the treasure it had set aside to deal with any unforeseen situations. At its last session, the city council approved the council’s decision, which decided to use 740,000 euros out of the 100,000 euros that constituted the 2020 administration surplus. Mayor Eddy Tosi explained that a “choice” was “made.” After evaluating both the projects that were already in the drawer and the opportunities associated with state financing. The list of operations to be carried out includes the redevelopment of streets and sidewalks in the center of the capital, which will cost more than 300,000 euros, of which 180,000 are the result of a ministerial contribution, and a maintenance intervention for the cemetery with regard to ceilings and plastering. Paint worth 300,000 euros, installation of smart traffic lights and new road signs for 50,000 euros. Again from the point of view of state security, new cameras will then be placed. To all this should be added the funds that were allocated for the renewal of the organizational plan and initiatives related to the social sphere. From project funding for Ci sto affaire lavoro teens, involving 40 young people involved in doing a small maintenance, to raising the cost of good books, fragile and troubled families, and funds to support housing, rent and utilities. Finally, part of the surplus will allow the purchase of a specific program for public administration and the activation of a smartphone application that will allow to obtain certificates without the citizen having to go to Town Hall. On the partial application of the surplus, as well as on the discrepancy in the three-year public works program which also provided for the inclusion, as new work, of the redevelopment of the former factory, which the municipality intends to finance by participating in a ministerial tender, the minority abstained. At the end of the session, the group headed by Vito Tralli raised the issue of the bankruptcy agreement of the company that should have built Motorcity, and demanded guarantees about the possibility of recovering the money invested by the municipality that is a party. In buying a small part of the stock, he stressed the necessity of intervention on the Bersaglieri d’Italia bridge, located in Via Dante Alighieri, whose floors had been worn. The process that management ensured planning.