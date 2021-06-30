Libero – Jack Ma could take control of the Suning Empire. Inter? In case…

As I mentioned yesterday Bloomberg , a consortium formed by Alibaba and the Jiangsu government is in talks with the Zhang family to acquire a majority of Suning shares. If the deal goes through, Zhang will lose control of the company, which at that point will pass to Jack Ma, the owner of Alibaba.

as . points out free The positive news is that despite the crisis, Suning is able to find a new partner willing to lend money.”If this continues, Alibaba will take control of Suning, of which it has already held 20% of the shares since 2015, when the company founded by Jack Ma paid Zhang 4.6 billion“.

“The question is: Is Inter really at the negotiating table? Because in this case it will be Jack Ma who will direct the new management, and who knows if he will keep Stephen Chang, son of his friend Jindong, at the helm. The point is that Inter Milan costs and the province On it you need to be imbued with a fierce passion: the Nerazzurri club’s revenues are close to 400 million but recent budget losses exceed 100 million, net of 870 million debts, including the last 275 million euros received from Oaktree in the form of financing. Inter fans can hope that Jack Ma will become one of them soon