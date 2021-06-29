Soon the TV broadcast standard will change, co Residents of some areas who already have to deal with the first news. Here’s what happens.

The past few years have been marked by the impact of COVID that has led us to change many of our habits. Just think about social distancing, use of masks and many other precautions we are constantly asked to pay attention to. A complex historical moment that led to the widespread use of technology devices, Come computer.

But not only that, to play an important role is the televisionWhich provides the possibility to know what is happening in every corner of the world in an easy and fast way. This particular device will carry with it by the end of the month some important news, with residents of some areas who will have to deal with some the changes. So let’s get into the details and see what happens.

My land number, the end of the month full of changes: new changes at the end of June

It is already The gradual transition to the new digital land has begun, with residents of some areas already having to adjust the canals. In fact, starting from September 2021, the old DTT It will be completely replaced by a new one. Well, the new changes will arrive at the end of June, with some users having to reset their decoder to see the new channels and update the ones that changed numbers.

News of particular interest to the regions of northern Italy, with Variations to the Mux of Piedmont, Liguria, Valle d’Aosta, Veneto, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna. Going into the details, the following changes will be reported at the end of the last week of June:

Piedmont . With the update of Mux Rete 7 channels, LCN 585 Lombardia TV 585, which broadcasts Lombardia TV programs, arrives. The configuration of Mux Sesta Rete channels has also been updated.

. With the update of Mux Rete 7 channels, LCN 585 Lombardia TV 585, which broadcasts Lombardia TV programs, arrives. The configuration of Mux Sesta Rete channels has also been updated. Liguria. We will see the update of Mux Liguria TV and Mux Telecupole, with the addition of channel 246 from broadcaster Maria Vision, broadcasting in SD technology. Changes also for Mux STV, where STV Story reaches channel 172. At LCN 285, on the other hand, comes STV Sport and at 652 Amaliguria broadcasters.

In order to be able to watch all channels, the parties involved do not have to do anything else Return your decoder and that’s it.