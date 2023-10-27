The 13th is lighter in 2024, and the wedge cut is canceled (but remains partial in 2023): here’s what changes

special offer
Best offer
annual
79.99 euros
19 euros
For 1 year
Choose now
monthly
6.99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
special offer
special offer
monthly
6.99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
-or-
Sign up for a subscription by paying with Google
special offer
Read the entire article and website ilmessaggero.it
One year for €9.99
89.99 euros
or
1 euro per month for 6 months
Automatic renewal. Deactivate whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on the website and app
- Good morning bulletin at 7.30am
- Ore18 Newsletter for today’s updates
- Podcasts are our signatures
- Insights and live updates
Tax wedge, refinancing cut only for 2024 and elimination of the 13th pay cut. In 2024, a reduction of 6 or 7 points based on income is confirmed but not on the 13th. Despite the government’s promises to reduce taxes on Christmas bonuses, they will be lighter next year.
Thirteenth, here is the final version of the maneuver
According to the latest version of the maneuver, which is still being determined (but the procedure appears to be the same in all the drafts circulating so far), the exemption is recognized at 6 or 7 points based on income “without implications for the 13th salary entitlement.”
2023
However, for 2023, the thirteenth of the beneficiaries of the reduction will enjoy a reduction in contributions of 2 or 3 points (instead of 6 and 7 as in other months), again based on income, due to the strengthening of the measure launched and expected by The previous Draghi government with the labor decree issued last May 1 did not apply to the thirteenth grades.
Read the full article
On Il Messaggero
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Goodbye to gasoline and electricity too, from 2024 we will travel this way: the savings will be enormous.
Videos, what a passion, but don’t throw them away: how to reuse them at home
Italian Stock Exchange, suspension of the session of October 26, 2023