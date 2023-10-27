October 27, 2023

The 13th is lighter in 2024, and the wedge cut is canceled (but remains partial in 2023): here’s what changes

Karen Hines October 27, 2023 2 min read

Tax wedge, refinancing cut only for 2024 and elimination of the 13th pay cut. In 2024, the wedge will be lowered by 6 or 7 points in…

Tax wedge, refinancing cut only for 2024 and elimination of the 13th pay cut. In 2024, a reduction of 6 or 7 points based on income is confirmed but not on the 13th. Despite the government’s promises to reduce taxes on Christmas bonuses, they will be lighter next year.

Thirteenth, here is the final version of the maneuver

According to the latest version of the maneuver, which is still being determined (but the procedure appears to be the same in all the drafts circulating so far), the exemption is recognized at 6 or 7 points based on income “without implications for the 13th salary entitlement.”

2023

However, for 2023, the thirteenth of the beneficiaries of the reduction will enjoy a reduction in contributions of 2 or 3 points (instead of 6 and 7 as in other months), again based on income, due to the strengthening of the measure launched and expected by The previous Draghi government with the labor decree issued last May 1 did not apply to the thirteenth grades.

