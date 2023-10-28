Kitchen hood: If you clean it this way, it will be completely disinfected and will be as good as new

Is your kitchen hood completely clean and sterilized? If you follow all these natural procedures, they will be as good as new!

The hood is an essential accessory in the kitchen, as it extracts fumes and odors that form during the preparation of meals. Considering that we often have open-plan homes with the kitchen open to the living room, this device takes on even more importance within our apartment.. Everything we cook emits odors, which without the help of a lid, will spread throughout the house. However, unfortunately, it easily collects dirt and sauce or oil stains making it particularly difficult to clean.

So it is very important to always keep it clean, but it is not always easy to do; Grease is easily deposited on the grill and on the external walls and to remove it you need elbow grease and above all very strong detergents.. Moreover, the filter must be changed frequently, depending on how much we cook, because if it gets dirty it will no longer perform its main function and this will also affect the cost of electricity!

Here are some tips to keep your kitchen hood clean and sterilized naturally

We have said how important it is to always keep the kitchen hood clean, in addition to the aesthetic aspect, which is also important, also for hygiene and for its proper functioning. If we take care of it it will last longer. But do we necessarily need aggressive cleaners to do this? Of course not, we can do this with natural materials that we certainly have at home and that will not harm the environment.

When we have to clean it: Cleaning must be systematic, and we must regulate the frequency of its use. In general, it is better to intervene once a week for the external part, while for the internal parts once a month will be sufficient. Let us always remember that a lumpy hood no longer absorbs fumes or odors.