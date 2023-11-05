house » News » Tesla’s new feature is coming soon, but only for Europe

Tesla cars actually monitor the driver, making sure they are very attentive while driving. In this way there is a possibility to reduce road accidents as much as possible. Now Tesla has introduced a new feature to combat these risks.

the Tesla (Only in Europe for now) It will be coming soon A system capable of detecting when the driver is tired and asleep. This function is called “Driver drowsiness warning”.

New Tesla feature that allows you to avoid accidents

“Driver drowsiness warning”, translated as follows: Driver fatigue recognition is a really cutting-edge feature introduced by Tesla. Using the cabin-facing camera above the rear-view mirror, the car can detect any changes in behavior, such as yawning or blinking, and send a warning message to the central touchscreen with an audio signal.

It is activated automatically when the speed limit is exceeded for at least 10 minutes without autopilot intervention.

Furthermore, a similar system will be mandatory on all new vehicles sold in Europe. The Drowsiness and Driver Attention Alert (DDAW) system will be mandatory for all new vehicles sold in Europe from July 7, 2024, and its functions are similar to Tesla’s.

It is important to know that the Tesla Driver Drowsiness Warning offers the possibility of being deactivated by the driver, but only for the duration of the current trip. This means that it will be automatically reactivated at the start of a new journey.

