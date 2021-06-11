Tennis, Lorenzo Musseti at Wimbledon with Djokovic’s plane? Serbian and British ban offer – OA Sport

Lorenzo Mussetti He publicly faced Novak Djokovic in the round of 16 of Roland Garros 2021, and advanced by two sets before facing physical difficulties and exiting the world number one. 19 years old was found though Had to skip the pre-Wimbledon grass tournamentsThe third Grand Slam of the season. Thus, Tuscans will appear on British soil without playing any tournaments on the same surface this season. The reason will soon be said: Due date moved at the last minute (Secina Linguistic High School), postponed from 16 to 21 June.

Thus, the 61st in the world will give the oral exam on June 21 (writings have been canceled this year due to the health emergency) and on the 23rd will try to go to Wimbledon to prepare for the tournament, scheduled for June 28 to ’11 July. However, it should be noted that the Wimbledon authorities have established that if the plane that will land in the United Kingdom there Even if one passenger tested positive, the tennis players on that plane would be forced into isolation and thus unable to participate in tournaments..

Exactly for this reason Novak Djokovic offered to take Mussetti and his coach Simone Tartarini on his private plane leaving from Mallorca. We will see what the blue will decide, in the meantime there are about ten days to prepare for the exam and recover from the arthritis that forced him to raise the white flag on the red clay of Paris.

Photo: La Presse