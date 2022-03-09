Bayern Munich – Salzburg: 7-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final score and commentary on the match

The match is over, Bayern Munich 7, Salzburg 1.22:50

90′ + 1′ The second half ends, Bayern Munich 7, Salzburg 1.22:48

90′ + 1′ Corner, Bayern Munich. Against him is Maximilian Weber.01:27

90′ + 1′ Rejected bullet. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) hits his right foot from outside the penalty area.01:27

90′ Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the left flank.22:47

90′ False – Kamil Pyatkowski (Salzburg).22:51

89′ Bona Sarr (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:46

89′ False – Nicolas Capaldo (Salzburg).22:46

88 ‘ A failed attempt. Benjamin Sisko (Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the penalty area is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brendan Aronson.01:26

85 ‘ Objectives! Bayern Munich 7, Salzburg 1. Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) hits his left foot from a difficult angle on the left under the upper left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.01:25

83 ‘ Objectives! Bayern Munich 6, Salzburg 1. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) shot with his left foot from the center of the penalty area into the lower right corner. With the help of Leroy Sane.01:23

82 ‘ Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:40

82 ‘ False – Nicolas Capaldo (Salzburg).22:40

82 ‘ Handball by Jean-Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich).22:39

76 ‘ Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:33

76 ‘ Foul by Moritz Kiergaard (Salzburg).22:33

72 ‘ Offside. Philip Cohn tries a through pass, but Benjamin Cisco is caught offside.22:30

72 ‘ Foul by Marc Rocca (Bayern Munich).22:29

72 ‘ Brendan Aaronson (Salzburg) wins a free kick in his own half.22:29

70′ Objectives! Bayern Munich 5, Salzburg 1. Moritz Kiergaard (Salzburg) Shot from the left flank of the penalty area under the upper left corner. Assisted by Brendan Aronson.01:13

69′ Rejected bullet. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right-footed shot from the middle of the penalty area is blocked. With the help of Bona walked with a cross.01:12

69′ Corner, Bayern Munich. against Andreas Ulmer.01:11

67′ Toggle, Salzburg. Samson Tijani replaces Mohamed Kamara due to his injury.22:24

66 ' Substitution, Bayern Munich. Tangwe Nyanzu replaces Niklas Sule.

66 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Marc Roca compensates Jamal Musiala.22:26

66 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Kingsley Coman.22:26

64 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Against him is Maximilian Weber.01:07

62 ‘ Toggle, Salzburg. Benjamin Sisko succeeds Karim Adeymi.22:19

61 ‘ Toggle, Salzburg. He replaces Maurits Kiergaard, Jr., Chokobweke Adamu.22:19

61 ‘ A failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right-footed shot from outside the penalty area is very high from a direct free kick.01:04

60′ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Dayot Opicano replaces Lucas Hernandez.22:22

59′ Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) won from a free kick in the attacking half.22:17

59′ False Muhammad Kamara (Salzburg).22:17

59′ Shot saved. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) after a pass from the center of the penalty area was saved under the crossbar. With the help of Joshua Kimmish with a cross.01:03

58 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Against him is Kamil Piatkowski.01:03

56′ Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).22:13

56′ Karim Ademi (Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:13

55 ‘ Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) won with a free kick in his own half.22:12

55 ‘ False Muhammad Kamara (Salzburg).22:12

54 ‘ Objectives! Bayern Munich 5, Salzburg 0. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) shot with his left foot from the center of the penalty area to the lower right corner. With the help of Leroy Sane.00:56

53 ‘ Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:10

53 ‘ False – Nicolas Capaldo (Salzburg).22:10

51 ‘ Offside. Karim Adeyemi tries a through pass, but Brendan Aronson is caught offside.22:08

48 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Against him is Maximilian Weber.00:44

48 ‘ Rejected bullet. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right-footed shot from outside the penalty area is saved. Assisted by Thomas Muller.00:44

46 ‘ Bona Sarr (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.00:40

46 ‘ False – Nicolas Capaldo (Salzburg).00:40

45′ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Bona Sarr replaces Serge Gnabry.22:02

The second half starts with Bayern Munich 4, Salzburg 0.22:03

45′ Toggle, Salzburg. Kamel Pyatkowski replaces Omar Sollett.22:02

45′ Toggle, Salzburg. Luka Susic replaces Nikola Seewald.22:02

45′ + 2′ The first half ended, Bayern Munich 4, Salzburg 0.21:47

45′ + 1′ Shot saved. Karim Ademi (Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the penalty area is saved in the lower left corner. Assisted by Nicola Seewald.00:36

39 ‘ A failed attempt. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) header from the middle of the penalty area close, but misses to the left. Leroy Sane assisted him with a cross pass after a corner kick.01:28

38 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Against him, Nicolas Capaldo.00:31

37 ‘ Foul – Niklas Soleil (Bayern Munich).21:41

37 ‘ Nicolas Capaldo (Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:41

37 ‘ A failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the penalty area is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Muller.00:30

35 ‘ Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich).21:35

35 ‘ Mohamed Kamara (Salzburg) wins a free kick in his own half.21:35

34 ‘ Shot saved. Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg) takes a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area and is saved in the lower right corner. With the help of Omar Sollett.00:19

32 ‘ Foul by Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich).21:32

32 ‘ Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:32

31 ‘ Objectives! Bayern Munich 4, Salzburg 0. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) right-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area into the lower right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.00:11

30′ Rejected bullet. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) kicks a right-footed shot from outside the penalty area. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a headshot.00:10

28 ‘ Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:32

28 ‘ Foul by Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg).21:28

27′ Handball by Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich).21:27

23 ‘ Objectives! Bayern Munich 3, Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right-footed shot from very close to the center of the goal.00:03

21′ Objectives! Bayern Munich 2, Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) converts a shot from a penalty kick into a right-footed shot to the lower left corner.12 o’clock

20′ VAR Decision: Bayern Munich penalty.21:21

19 ' Penalty for Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski fell into the penalty area.

19 ‘ Maximilian Fober (Salzburg) awarded a penalty kick after a foul in the penalty area.21:21

16′ Foul by Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich).21:16

16′ Mohamed Kamara (Salzburg) wins a free kick in his own half.21:16

15th ‘ Corner, Salzburg. against Manuel Neuer.23:55

14′ Shot saved. Nicholas Seewald (Salzburg) a left footed shot from the middle of the penalty area is saved in the upper left corner.23:54

13′ Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) won with a free kick in his own half.21:13

13′ False – Nicolas Capaldo (Salzburg).21:13

12′ Objectives! Bayern Munich 1, Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) converts the penalty kick from a right-footed shot to the lower left corner.23:52

11′ Penalty for Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski fell into the penalty area.21:11

11′ Maximilian Fober (Salzburg) awarded a penalty kick after a foul in the penalty area.21:11

8′ Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:08

8′ Foul by Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg).21:08

7′ A failed attempt. Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) shoots with his left foot from outside the penalty area, misses to the right. With the help of Joshua Kimmish.23:49

6′ Corner, Bayern Munich. Against him, Nicolas Capaldo.23:48

5′ Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:05

5′ False – Rasmus Christensen (Salzburg).21:55

3′ A failed attempt. Rasmus Christensen (Salzburg) misses a header from the middle of the penalty area to the right. With the help of Nicola Seewald with a cross.23:45

2′ Corner, Salzburg. Against by Kingsley Coman.23:44

2′ Rejected bullet. Nicolas Capaldo (Salzburg) takes a right-footed shot from the center of the penalty area. With the help of Karim Adeyemi.23:44

2′ Rejected bullet. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right-footed shot from outside the penalty area is saved.23:43

Shot saved. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right-footed shot from the middle of the penalty area is saved in the lower right corner. Assisted by Thomas Muller.23:42

The first half begins.21:00

Lineups announced and players getting ready19:57