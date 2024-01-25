Who is the millionaire owner of Ineos

It's official: Jim Ratcliffe has bought a 25% stake in Manchester United. The club announced this with a memorandum specifying that the billionaire owner of Ineos,…

It's official: Jim Ratcliffe has bought a 25% stake in Manchester United. The club announced this with a memorandum specifying that the millionaire owner of Ineos, who defeated his rival, Qatari Sheikh Jassim Al Thani, will pay 1.25 billion pounds sterling, equivalent to 1.44 billion euros. This is the highest amount ever spent for a minority stake in the club. Ratcliffe also committed to investing $300 million in upgrading Old Trafford.

Manchester United, what changes?

United's majority remains in the hands of the Glazer brothers, the Americans who have secured management of the sporting operations for Ratcliffe, the former owner of Nice in France. This means that the man who is considered the richest in the UK will have a free hand in football matters. He now limited himself to saying, after today’s announcement, “We will return to what is ours, that is, to the summit.” In England, Europe and the world.

Who is Jim Ratcliffe?

In the sports “portfolio” of Jim Ratcliffe, who today acquired (for 1.44 billion euros) 26% of Manchester United shares, there are other major assets, such as the ownership of Nice, the ambitious French club in the French First Division. And then cycling, because in 2019 Ratcliffe took over what was previously called Team Sky and won the Tour six times thanks to Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas. Under the banner of new owner Ineos, he won the yellow jersey in Paris in 2019 with Egan Bernal, then competition from UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma from Pogacar and Vinggard prevented further successes for the time being.

F1 and sailing

Ratcliffe also achieved victories in Formula 1, where since 2020 he has owned a third of the Mercedes team led by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. However, in sailing, Ineos Britannia, skippered by four-time Olympic champion Ben Ainslie, will again, in 2024 and after failing in 2021, be one of the contenders for the America's Cup. Finally, athletics, because Ineos and Ratcliffe were alongside marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, which provided him with new techniques to develop his performance.

