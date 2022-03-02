Today’s horoscope, Wednesday, March 2: Cancer mood rises in the sky

Blackbird Tower today, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Managing your creative business today is guessed correctly. It may be a coincidence, but the financial bang is attributed to your nose. Test yourself, and above all take action and use your intuition: you can happily change your mind.

bull. 21/4 – 20/5

To remove chestnuts from the fire, today the moon comes in Pisces. Opportunities and lucky news on different fronts: money, career, friendships. Meet new people – some of them will be useful for work, and other entertainment companies to spend your free time.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

When situations, like today, are going in the opposite direction and stubborn, then it is pointless to try to straighten them with your head, and it is better to arm yourself with patience. Invoke logic and keep your feet firmly on the ground so as not to be deceived by feelings.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

The mood of the stars thanks to the moon trilogy. Intuition is at an all-time high. Great travel, business trips and social life. If the question is important to you, you will find the answer within you. Lucky lady prefers Lotto and green table.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

It’s time to let go of the winning but slightly faded image. Investigating your qualities better will bring out hidden talents. Take advantage of the opportunities presented to you that you have missed due to lack of insight.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Uranus is always by your side, ready to promote your best photo. You will be able not to give in to chaos and confusion. Best friends spend soothing words, but let go of your doubts: you have a lot of talent.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

A project that was struggling to take off, after making the necessary adjustments, appears today to have good, even excellent, chances of success. Suggest it again. The initial question may lead you to unleash the combat that will take the place of your opponents.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

To get out of the emotional crisis, an injection of confidence in the Moon was needed in Pisces. A little spring helps you appreciate what you have. Best wishes, family peace of mind, game gains, joyful trips and experiences in the company.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

It is not surprising that today you are inconsistent and take it as something trivial. The influence of the Moon in Pisces and Jupiter in Square is what makes you feel incompetent. There are changes to be made: Without giving in to compliments, focus on your adventurous spirit.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

With the help of Uranus, the Moon in Pisces skillfully repairs your finances, tested by almost forgotten old debts and expenses. With more adaptability, you can overcome some obstacles between you and your loved one.

Fishbowl. 21/1 – 19/2

In addition to being reassuring in the economic field, this Wednesday promises to introduce a new note into the routine, avoiding boredom. You can indulge in fantasy, which you certainly do not lack, to revitalize the usual daily routine.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

Sun, Jupiter, Uranus, your Moon could not wish for a better companion to accompany you on an exciting day. Surprisingly, the trip you dreamed of and planned for is the leitmotif at the moment.

