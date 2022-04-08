April 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Telephone call with Turkish Minister Akar. What's up - time

Telephone call with Turkish Minister Akar. What’s up – time

Samson Paul April 8, 2022 1 min read
Pietro de Leo

However, there is still a certain thread of comparison, however subtle and tenuous it may be. L ‘Boca massacrewith the great international shock that followed the atrocities committed by the Russian military on the civilian position made Negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

However, one player who has worked in the negotiations, Turkey (which has hosted some rounds of confrontation), is still on the field. So you can read the phone call between Minister From defense to AnkaraAnd Hlusi Akarand the Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

The latter’s role in the conflict has often been discussed in recent weeks. As a pro-Putin hawk, he was cited as the main culprit of the failure of operations in Ukraine, which according to predictions should have led to the occupation of the capital in a few days. However, for a few days, Shoigu disappeared from the public radar and rumors attributed the matter to an illness, after an outburst from the Kremlin leader.

During the interview, the Turkish Defense Minister, according to the pro-government English-language newspaper Ankara, claimed a case evacuation subordinate Civilians in Mariupol urgency cease-fire in favor of a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

See also  The complaint raised: What happened to "the girl on the plane" after the flight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Israel, terrorists shoot in central Tel Aviv: at least two people were killed

April 8, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

For the Russian Armed Forces. Because this missile can change everything

April 7, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Russia paid part of its debt in rubles

April 7, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Syria: CNN, 4 US troops wounded in East-Middle East attack

April 8, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Men and women, Federica Arversano criticizes Matteo and Valeria

April 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“It seems like another variant.” This is what they are

April 8, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Friday Musetti goes in search of the semi-finals

April 8, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt